78% of Overweight Individuals Avoid Visiting the Doctor

A recent survey commissioned by the Harley Street Health Centre has revealed that 78% of individuals who consider themselves overweight have, at some point, avoided seeing a doctor, even when necessary, due to their doctors’ “fatphobic attitudes” towards them.

Significant numbers of respondents shared complaints, which included:

Dismissive attitudes towards their health concerns

Health issues attributed solely to excess weight and not further investigated

Health advice restricted to weight loss

Weight management advice that was generic and obvious

CEO Alya Shakir remarked: “The survey, which was conducted anonymously online, was commissioned after some patients who had been visiting the Harley Street Health Centre for health screening and weight management, expressed relief at our approach, having previously felt dismissed and criticised. The findings were very interesting and also very concerning. It is clear that there are significant improvements to be made in the medical field in addressing fatphobic bias.”

Founder of the Harley Street Health Centre, Dr Enam Abood, commented, “Medical fatphobia keeps patients away, prevents patients seeking the medical support they need in a timely way and prevents the opportunity to counsel and support them with lifestyle improvement.”

Doctors play a crucial role in addressing fatphobia in weight management by adopting a compassionate and evidence-based approach. They can start by recognising their own biases and actively working to eliminate them. It’s essential for doctors to treat each patient as an individual, considering their unique circumstances and health factors, rather than relying solely on weight as a determining factor for their overall health.

It’s important for doctors to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to weight management and consider alternative approaches that focus on overall well-being rather than just weight. This includes promoting body positivity, encouraging healthy habits such as balanced nutrition and regular physical activity, and addressing underlying health issues.

It is also vital to develop an understanding that most overweight individuals know how to lose weight, suggesting that there are likely physical and emotional underlying complexities that require attention. Our patients are neither ignorant nor lazy – it’s time the medical field, and especially GPs, did better.

Doctors can create a safe and supportive environment by fostering open and non-judgemental communication with their patients. It’s crucial to listen attentively and validate their concerns, experiences, and feelings.

Doctors can also educate themselves about the complexities of weight and health, as well as the impact of fatphobia, to better understand their patients’ perspectives. By creating an atmosphere of trust and respect, doctors can help patients feel comfortable discussing their health concerns without fear of judgement.”