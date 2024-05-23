Piers Day Coaching Expands to Tackle National Exam Stress Crisis

Piers Day Coaching is excited to announce the expansion of its transformative 1-2-1 support programme from in-person sessions to a globally accessible online format, launching on June 1st on Piersday.com.

This operational shift is inspired by Piers Day’s commitment to addressing the notably increasing exam pressures on children, whilst educating parents on how to best support during these challenging times. The upgraded programme is designed to help children alleviate stress and anxiety, enabling clearer thinking and creating more mental space for life in general.

Driven by his passion for helping young people, Piers Day has developed a comprehensive coaching programme that combines hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), and mindfulness techniques. This programme is structured into three bite-sized modules, each lasting 15 minutes, offering life-changing tools that empower its users to effectively manage emotions in high-pressure situations.

With a sobering 87% of teachers reporting that exams increase stress and illness among their pupils (cited by the Association of School and College Leaders), the need for effective mental health support in schools has never been more critical. Piers Day Coaching’s online programme aims to fill this gap by providing accessible and practical tools to help children navigate the pressures of academic life.

His approach to mindfulness is particularly unique, having first been introduced to the concept by a five-year-old on the side of a mountain in Malaysia in 1992. This profound experience has shaped his understanding of mindfulness and its application in reducing stress and anxiety. By integrating mindfulness with hypnotherapy and NLP, the programme offers a holistic approach to mental well-being.

The coaching programme also addresses the frustrations and anger that often build up during teenage years. In the NLP model of the mind, we can process seven bits of information at any one time. If somebody is stressed, anxious or depressed, that causes blockages and may take out three ‘processes’ of the mind, resulting in poor performance and lack of ability to recall information. By clearing stress and anxiety, it enables students to perform better in exams and achieve results beyond expectations.

This multifaceted approach ensures that children not only manage their stress but also develop resilience and a positive mindset for the future.

One of the programme’s success stories is ‘Sam,’ who saw Piers at age 11 after being bullied at school and becoming suicidal as a result. After working with Piers, ‘Sam’ now 23, reports that the techniques he learned saved his life, and he continues to use them today. This powerful testimonial underscores the programme’s potential to make a significant difference in the lives of young people.

As Mental Health Awareness Week was recently marked in the UK, Piers Day Coaching invites parents, teachers, and children to explore this innovative online programme. By equipping young people with the tools to manage their mental health, we can foster a generation that is resilient, confident, and ready to face life’s challenges head-on.

Visit Piersday.com on June 1st to learn more and join the journey towards better mental health for our children.