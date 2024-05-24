BSE UK Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters in Chepstow

BSE UK proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in Chepstow, reflecting a significant expansion in its operations and a commitment to providing professional storage solutions across the UK.

The new headquarters in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, serves as BSE UK’s central operations base. With excellent transport links throughout the UK and ample space to support the company’s expanding product range and dedicated staff, this new location marks an exciting milestone in the company’s history.

Before the move, BSE UK carried out extensive renovations, including demolition and reconstruction, to transform the building into a modern, functional workspace, enhancing operational capabilities.

George Ives, Managing Director of BSE UK, commented on the new location:

“We’re delighted with the new premises and our team has been working extremely hard on renovations to make it a functional and welcoming space for clients. This move is a testament to the ongoing success of the business and this investment demonstrates our commitment and ambition to providing the highest possible quality of service to clients nationwide.”

Key highlights of the renovations include:

Demolition and Reconstruction : A thorough strip-out of the existing offices and kitchenette to prepare for the full renovation.

: A thorough strip-out of the existing offices and kitchenette to prepare for the full renovation. Modern Office Space : Installation of glass partitions and suspended ceilings across two floors to create a contemporary work environment, including a professional meeting area.

: Installation of glass partitions and suspended ceilings across two floors to create a contemporary work environment, including a professional meeting area. Aesthetic Enhancements : Full paint and decoration on both floors, including carpet and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring.

: Full paint and decoration on both floors, including carpet and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) flooring. Functional Facilities : Installation of a new kitchenette equipped with modern appliances and fittings, and new office furniture for the workspace.

: Installation of a new kitchenette equipped with modern appliances and fittings, and new office furniture for the workspace. Lighting and Electrical Upgrades : Upgrading lighting fixtures to energy-efficient LED systems and installing new sockets and CAT5 cabling to enhance connectivity across the building.

: Upgrading lighting fixtures to energy-efficient LED systems and installing new sockets and CAT5 cabling to enhance connectivity across the building. Facility Improvements : Upgrading cloakroom facilities with modern sanitaryware and introducing an Electric Vehicle (EV) charger as part of our commitment to sustainable commuting for our staff and clients.

: Upgrading cloakroom facilities with modern sanitaryware and introducing an Electric Vehicle (EV) charger as part of our commitment to sustainable commuting for our staff and clients. Advanced Security Systems: Installing state-of-the-art fire and security alarm systems, CCTV, and access control measures for enhanced workplace security.

The establishment of the new headquarters in Chepstow represents a new chapter in BSE UK’s journey, which has seen remarkable growth since being founded over 50 years ago.

The new premises will allow us to improve the level of service we provide to our customers, and we look forward to welcoming both existing and new clients to our site.

About BSE UK

BSE UK maintains several professional accreditations including CHAS, SafeContractor, SEMA and Cyber Essentials to demonstrate their commitment to providing a leading service.

With a team of in-house SARIs (SEMA Approved Rack Inspectors), all racking inspections are carried out in line with the SEMA regulations to provide you with complete peace of mind when dealing with the safety of your racking systems.

Contact BSE UK

https://www.bse-uk.co.uk/

info@bse-uk.co.uk

0117 955 5211