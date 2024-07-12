New Human Drama Adventure Hookah Haze Debuts on Steam®

Aniplex Inc is delighted to announce the release of a new game, Hookah Haze, on Steam®.

Launching on 11th July, Hookah Haze is an adventure game marketed by Aniplex and planned and developed by Acquire Corp.

Players take on the role of Tohru Sumiki, the protagonist, who has lost all hope for life due to his terminal illness. After consulting with his doctor, he decides to work as a manager of a shisha shop for a limited time. There, he encounters three women – Amu Aigami, Kokoro Meigetsuin and Kurumi Komori.

Each woman has her own unique personality, and through providing them with shisha, Tohru learns about their true feelings.

Each heroine has a distinct charm, and as players progress through the game, event stalls will also appear.

Players upload recommended recipes via social media, and 1-2 heroines will visit the shop. The task is to ask each of them what flavours they prefer and serve them shisha that they will enjoy.

In the shisha room, players can change the colour and brightness of the neon lights as well as the indoor background music. The settings can be adjusted to the player’s preference, allowing for a relaxing atmosphere.

Hookah Haze is available for download on Steam® now. For the first two weeks after launch, the game will be available at a 10% discount off the standard price of $17.99.

For more information, visit hookah-haze.com.