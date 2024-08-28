Midgard Unveils Carbon Accountable Games on GOG & Steam

Zero Carbon Quest Highlights Sustainability Leaders in the Gaming Industry

Midgard, the leading carbon accounting platform for the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new category of carbon accountable games. These games, developed or published by teams that have tracked their carbon emissions throughout the development process, will be showcased during a special event on GOG and Steam from 19-26 November and 25 November-1 December 2024, respectively.

Jerome Ibanez, Founder at Midgard, stated: “Of the dozens of games that we have worked with, only one or two have an explicit climate theme. We want to show the world that games can be made sustainably, regardless of their story, theme, genre, or size of a team. By supporting the titles in our line-up, gamers can help to start doing their part in solving climate change by doing what they love the most – play games.”

Bartosz Kwietniewski, Head of Business Development at GOG, added: “For CD PROJEKT Group, that GOG is a proud part, care for the environment has always been part of its DNA. For the last couple of years, we have been investing in transforming the property complex which now houses our corporate HQ into a ‘green campus’. We introduced numerous eco-friendly solutions on-site, including the installation of electric car charging stations for the use of our employees and we invested in renewable energy sources with 400 solar panels deployed throughout our campus. The group has also published sustainability reports in 2021, 2022 and 2023. That’s also exactly why GOG supports initiatives such as Midgard – to encourage bigger and smaller companies to talk more about their impact and what can we collectively do to change for the better.”

Developers and publishers interested in participating in the event are encouraged to submit their applications via this link. Zero Carbon Quest will run on GOG from 19-27 November and on Steam from 25 November-2 December 2024, with both sales starting at 3PM and concluding at 9AM CET.