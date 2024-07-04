LEVEL5 Inc. Announces 50% Off Sale for MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED on PlayStation

LEVEL5 Inc. is delighted to announce that MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED is now available for 50% off on PlayStation to celebrate Grendizer’s introduction into the series with the game’s first major free update.

The “Grendizer Enters the Fray! MEGATON 50% Off Sale” is available for a limited time on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam®, offering a substantial discount of 50% off the regular price. Both the Standard and Deluxe Editions, as well as the Edition Upgrade (Deluxe), are included in the sale.

In addition to the standard game, the Deluxe Edition includes limited-edition Rogues and weapons, an in-game digital art book, and other items. This is an ideal opportunity for newcomers to try the game, as well as for existing players looking to upgrade. For more details, visit the official site.

The sale runs from 27 June to 11 July on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam®, and from 3 July to 18 July on PlayStation®.

A special campaign lasting until 18 July targets both veteran pilots and new players, featuring chances to obtain more items and increased drop rates for high rarity, high level items. The official X account has more details.

UFO Robot Grendizer will join the game in version 3.1.0, bringing new Special Moves and dynamic transformations. Players who update can obtain and immediately pilot this collaboration Rogue and use its Special Moves, including Space Thunder, and its ability to merge with Spazer and fight in UFO form. The collaboration trailer is available on YouTube and is a must-see for fans of the franchise.

Players who update to version 3.1.0 will also be able to acquire parts for and customise Getter Robo and Mazinger Z to use in 3v3 Colosseum Battles. Building a collaboration Rogue entirely from its own parts will enable players to use Special Moves such as Rocket Punch and Getter Beam during battle.

With the update on 3 July, Combattler V and Voltes V have also become available for PvP, allowing players to engage in the collaboration battles of their dreams. A campaign is currently underway where players receive double rewards for playing PvP during certain periods.

Colosseum battles can be cross-played between all platforms, allowing players to compete with others from around the world.

Four new Rogues, including Musashi Wired, and 11 new weapons will be added as Relic Legendaries. Eight new Rogues and more than 30 new weapons will also be added to Iconic II rarity, including Musashi Cross.

The parts obtained can be customised and possess powerful, never-before-seen unique skills, further expanding the range of possible builds. The newly added Rogues can generally be obtained with a certain probability by clearing Megaton II difficulty Dreadnought Class Missions.

Winged Animus and Musashi Wired, colossal enemies that dwarf normal Rogues, will appear in Dreadnought Missions, the most difficult missions in the game. Both are formidable foes that cannot be easily defeated, so players must join forces and make use of powerful builds to overcome them. With the “Ranking” feature, players can now also compete based on their mission clear times.