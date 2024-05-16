Rüya Mayfair Debuts Turkish-Inspired Serpme Bottomless Brunch—A Saturday Experience to Remember

Rüya London, the illustrious Anatolian restaurant and bar located in Mayfair, is thrilled to announce the launch of its weekly Serpme Bottomless Brunch. Set every Saturday from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, weekend brunch enthusiasts can enjoy a delightful blend of Turkish-inspired breakfast dishes, enhanced by unlimited drinks and live music, all for just £49 per person.

Situated within The Grosvenor Hotel in the vibrant heart of Mayfair, Rüya has been acclaimed by Tatler as one of Mayfair’s most dazzling dining destinations and has earned the prestigious accolade of The Best Designed Restaurant at the previous year’s TURTA awards. Offering a distinguished alternative to the typical Mayfair scene, savvy diners can indulge in a luxurious yet affordable Serpme brunch experience in one of London’s most opulent settings.

In a nod to the Turkish taste buds of second-generation restaurateur and owner Umut Ozkanca along with renowned Head Chef Halit Deniz, Rüya’s new Serpme Bottomless Brunch menu features a cherry-picked list of authentic Turkish brunch dishes crafted with culinary finesse. Serpme, which means “Sharing” in Turkish, embodies the Turkish spirit of communal dining, where guests gather around shared plates and engage in lively conversations.

Offering a change to traditional British brunch menus, diners can indulge in an array of contemporary Turkish dishes in the heart of Mayfair, alongside unlimited cocktails, mocktails or prosecco for 90 minutes, all for just £49 per person.

Taking you on a culinary journey with a Turkish twist, brunch begins with a trio of classic appetisers: Black Sea three-cheese fondue (Kuymak), traditional handmade spicy sausage (Sucuk), and filo-wrapped feta (Börek), served with an assortment of cheeses, homemade jams, and freshly-baked breads. Coming straight out of the specially-designed bread oven and onto your table, Rüya is renowned for its authentically-baked breads and pides.

For the main course, continue with the light breakfast theme with Filbir (poached eggs with yogurt and chilli butter) or Menemen (scrambled eggs with onions, peppers & tomatoes). Alternatively, explore delicious lunch options such as Salmon on Simit (sumac-cured salmon with dill yogurt and pickled cucumber) or Sis Tavuk Kebap (yogurt and chilli-marinated grilled chicken thighs). As a finalist in the fine-dining category at last year’s British Kebab Awards, Rüya promises to give you only the most succulent chargrilled experience.

Top off brunch with Mediterranean desserts such as Yumurtali Ekmek (saffron bread with roasted plums, kaymak cream, and white chocolate crumb) or more traditional homemade seasonal ice-cream.

Ruya Head Chef Halit Deniz said: “It’s a pleasure to bring an authentic Turkish brunch and a taste of my homeland to London. We’ve handpicked our favourite dishes from Rüya brunch menus from all over the world, and brought them to Mayfair. To be voted finalists in several culinary awards recently is a real honour, and testament to my passion for cooking Turkish food with finesse.”

Tatler said in roundup of ‘The Most Dazzling Mayfair Restaurants’: “The place is flavour city… Rüya bills itself as ‘where traditions meet modern’. Indeed, the vibe is ‘party, party’ – a pulsating beat keeps the mood light in ‘Modern Istanbul’. Sizzling hot plates will be brought out in front of you introducing you to seasonal flavours. Ideally, travel to Istanbul… but if that’s not possible Rüya could well be the next best thing.”

The Serpme Bottomless Brunch experience includes unlimited Bellinis, Passion Fruit Martinis and Prosecco for 90 minutes, crafted by the expert mixologists from Rüya’s resident Mekkan Bar. Non-alcoholic options are also available for guests with a selection of refreshing mocktails and soft drinks.

With venues located in some of the most prestigious hotels worldwide, including destinations in Dubai, Riyadh, and Cannes, the Rüya Restaurant Group is celebrated globally for its contemporary approach to Anatolian-themed dining experiences. Drawing upon its rich international knowledge and expertise, the group is excited to introduce the distinctive Serpme brunch concept to the UK’s capital. Ruya London will also be showcasing the best of their menu at the legendary Taste of London exhibition from June 12th – June 16th.