Rüya Mayfair Debuts Turkish-Inspired Serpme Bottomless Brunch—A Saturday Experience to Remember

Rüya London, the illustrious Anatolian restaurant and bar located in Mayfair, is thrilled to announce the launch of its weekly Serpme Bottomless Brunch. Set every Saturday from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, weekend brunch enthusiasts can enjoy a delightful blend of Turkish-inspired breakfast dishes, enhanced by unlimited drinks and live music, all for just £49 per person.
Situated within The Grosvenor Hotel in the vibrant heart of Mayfair, Rüya has been acclaimed by Tatler as one of Mayfair’s most dazzling dining destinations and has earned the prestigious accolade of The Best Designed Restaurant at the previous year’s TURTA awards. Offering a distinguished alternative to the typical Mayfair scene, savvy diners can indulge in a luxurious yet affordable Serpme brunch experience in one of London’s most opulent settings.