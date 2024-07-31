New Café, Bar, Food Hall, and Event Space: Cornerhouse Launches on Rye Lane in Peckham

The creators behind Market, the renowned workspace in Peckham, are delighted to announce their latest venture: Cornerhouse. Situated at 133a Rye Lane, this new establishment sees the transformation of their ground floor into a vibrant café, bar, small food hall, and event space, officially launched this summer.

Cornerhouse is dedicated to supporting small local businesses and providing a central spot for the community to eat, drink, work, and socialise on Rye Lane. During the week, the café and diverse food traders offer special brunch and lunch menus tailored for working professionals, alongside reliable WiFi and bookable meeting rooms. This setup is ideal for both their in-house workers and the wider business community. Evenings and weekends are enlivened by a roster of passionate chefs, bartenders, DJs, makers, traders, and collaborators, each bringing their own unique style. Current traders include The Porch, Nativo, Greek Kitchen, Young Nola and Taco Taco.

Cornerhouse draws inspiration from the historic Lyon’s Tea Rooms and Corner Houses, a former occupant of the building from over a century ago. Traditionally, ‘corner houses’ were gathering places where people came together to exchange news, catch up with neighbours, or meet new friends.

August events at Cornerhouse include a Carnival warm-up party with Mister S, a Seafood Boil in the courtyard with Young Nola, and weekly DJ sessions with Handson Family and Talia A Darling.

Handson Family shared, “We have always been looking to do something locally, having done things all over London. It’s just beautiful to do something on your doorstep.”

Cornerhouse offers a versatile space for those working in the area, connecting with others, treating family, or celebrating with friends, available day and night.

For more information, visit: https://www.ryelanecornerhouse.com/