Le Grá Premium Irish Lager Triumphs at the 2024 World Beer Awards

Le Grá Premium Irish Lager proudly announces its significant achievements at the prestigious World Beer Awards 2024. The brand has been honoured with three distinguished awards, reinforcing its standing as a leader in the international beer industry.
Country Winner – Ireland: Le Grá Premium Irish Lager has been crowned the top Lager representing Ireland, an accolade that highlights its superior quality and craftsmanship.
Gold Award – International Lager Category: Le Grá excelled in the highly competitive international lager category, winning the Gold Award and demonstrating its worldwide appeal and excellence.
Gold Award – Design (New Launch): The unique packaging of Le Grá was also recognised with a Gold Award for its outstanding design, reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation and style.
These awards are a testament to Le Grá’s unwavering dedication to brewing excellence and aesthetic brilliance. As a brand that encapsulates the spirit of Ireland with a contemporary twist, Le Grá continues to elevate the beer-drinking experience.
Join Le Grá Lager in celebrating this success and look forward to more world-class beer experiences.
