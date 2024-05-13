Indianapolis Steakhouse Recognised as the Country’s Finest

At Earthweb, experts diligently tracked how often each steakhouse was mentioned as one of the nation’s best. By aggregating these citations, they compiled a definitive list that recognises the most celebrated steakhouses in the USA. Noted for their outstanding service, ambiance, and particularly for their exceptional steaks, these venues stand out. Join us as we dissect the details and reveal the ultimate destinations where steaks are not simply cooked but intricately crafted.

Methodology

The team at Earthweb embarked on a detailed quest to identify America’s leading steakhouses. Our initial step involved collecting every accessible steakhouse rating list, along with expert food critiques and online consumer feedback. By assimilating all this information, we were able to assess the frequency and significance of the endorsements each establishment garnered. This method facilitated the creation of a master list that features the most lauded steakhouses across the country.

The best of the best steakhouses in the USA are: –

1. St. Elmo Steak House



Indianapolis

St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis was established in 1902, making it the oldest steakhouse in the city still in its original location. It is renowned for serving exceptional steaks, seafood, and chops.

In 2012, the restaurant was named an American classic by the James Beard Foundation. An accolade that is considered the equivalent of an Oscar for the food industry. It is the only restaurant in the city to secure that status and one of only two in Indiana. Forbes named it as one of the “10 Great Classic Restaurants Well Worth Visiting”.

Our view

This is a “landmark” steakhouse that 100% lives up to its reputation, for serving steak, seafood, and chops in a classic American way.

2. Bern’s Steak House



Tampa

Bern´s Steak House in Tampa was founded in the 1950s by a family of New Yorkers, they wanted to offer diners a truly unique dining experience. Something they have definitely succeeded in doing.

Bern´s is so much more than just a steakhouse. They have a wine cellar with 600,000+ bottles of wine and a wide selection of spirits, a dedicated dessert room and a fromage cave which is home to hundreds of artisan cheeses from across the world. Diners also have the opportunity to tour the kitchens and the wine cellar.

The menu is diverse with two dozen caviars, foie gras and farm-grown vegetables always available. But despite all of this it is still the steaks that are the star. Diners choose the cut, thickness, weight and how it is cooked.

Our View



Bern’s define themselves not as a meal but as an experience – something they actually deliver on. Diners get to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the hardest places in Tampa to get a reservation. Typically, diners need to book at least 2 months in advance.

3. Peter Luger



Brooklyn and NYC

The first Peter Luger Steak House opened in Brooklyn in 1887. In 1960, Peter Luger’s Great Neck satellite restaurant opened in NYC. Over the years, both became bastions of fine dining. The steaks are exceptional, especially the famous porterhouse for two, which is 44 ozs of superbly cooked prime beef.

Since the beginning, the focus has been on providing an exceptional dining experience. The Brooklyn location is a beer-hall-style restaurant, decorated very much as it was when it first opened. The well-worn wooden floors, stucco walls and tables that have attained a soft gleam from decades of use contribute to the ambience and help to make diners feel that they have somehow stepped back in time.

Our View



Peter Luger is a fine dining institution that cannot be missed. It will be interesting to see if their new establishments in Tokyo and Las Vegas also stand the test of time. If you go, don´t forget to order the Apple Strudel. It is divine.

4. Barclay Prime



Philadelphia

Barclay Prime in Philadelphia is well known for its sleek, sophisticated yet comfortable surroundings. The chic look was inspired by a visit to a European library.

The service is impeccable, and the steaks and seafood are all high-quality and cooked to perfection. Diners get to enjoy a big range of steakhouse fare with a slight twist served with flair. The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak is their signature dish. It is a divine combination of Wagyu ribeye, foie gras and truffle cheese whiz, served with half a bottle of champagne.

Our View



The ambience at Barclay´s is what makes dining there so special. It is sophisticated without being stuffy. The beautiful chandeliers and candles cast just the right amount of light to give the room a soft romantic glow.

5. CUT



Los Angeles

Wolfgang Puck´s CUT in Beverly Hills, LA is the first of the nine CUT establishments that are found across the world and many still say that it is the best. This beautiful fine-dining restaurant was awarded its 1st Michelin Star in 2019 and its 2nd in 2021. It is a modern American steakhouse that offers diners the chance to enjoy premium cuts in a classy environment while revelling in 180-degree views of Manama. The ultramodern open kitchen provides a touch of theatre.

Our View



CUT´s Australian black wagyu ribeye is not to be missed. To avoid disappointment, booking is essential.

6. Keen’s Steakhouse Restaurant



New York

Keens offers a unique dining experience, on every level. The décor is quirky and interesting, yet still classy. For example, the idea of 90,000 clay pipes hanging from a ceiling sounds downright weird. But when you see it, you think wow. Keens is very much a New York institution.

Albert Keen first opened his doors in 1885 and his restaurant was an almost instant hit. Its location near the Garrick Theatre meant that many of the most famous actors of the day regularly dined there. In fact, it was not uncommon to see an actor in full custom and stage makeup refuelling, in between acts.

The food is mostly very traditional but cooked to perfection. People rave about the rich lobster bisque, the lamb, dry-aged T-bone steak and Key Lime pie.

Our View

At Keen´s, it is the mutton chops that are the star, the 26oz saddle of lamb is a succulent delight. Unsurprisingly, it is the restaurant’s signature dish.

7. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse



Dallas and Houston

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has locations in both Dallas and Houston, which are both talked about extensively and have remarkably similar star ratings across review sites. So, both of Pappas Bro.´s restaurants are equally as good. They offer exceptional service and have a similar vibe going on.

The menu is not fancy but is all the better for that. All of the steaks are dry-aged in-house for 28 days and cooked classically. The sides are simple and traditional which makes them the perfect accompaniment for the beautiful meat. If you like sharing, the 72oz Tomahawk steak is a must.

https://pappasbros.com/

Our View

If you don´t have enough time to visit both restaurants, then head to the Houston location. The surroundings are just a bit more interesting, and it feels a little more spacious than the Dallas restaurant does.

8. Murray’s



Minneapolis

Murray´s was established in 1946. Since then, it has been a beacon of culinary excellence, which serves classic dishes with flair. All of their steaks are dry-aged for at least 28 days and accompanied by simple sides made from only the highest quality ingredients. The service is old school and exceptional.

It is best known for its award-winning Murray´s Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two, which is carved at the table, as is their Chateaubriand for Two. Their Crab Stuffed Salmon and Australian Lobster Tail are both exceptional too.

Our View

At Murray´s the food and service are traditional without being old-fashioned or stuffy. It provides an exceptional dining experience.



9. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse



Chicago

When it comes to classic steakhouses, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse in Chicago is a relative newcomer. It opened in the heart of the city´s downtown in 1989 and quickly became a hit with locals and tourists alike.

Initially, it was the size of the portions that impressed. Today, the portions are still generous, but it is the exceptional food, extensive wine list and service that get people talking about and recommending Gibsons. The steaks are either Prime Angus Beef or Grass-fed Australian Beef.

Our View

The owners of Gibson have built on their success and opened in 12 other locations, but these are not carbon copies of the original restaurant. Each one tailors what it offers to suit the tastes of the people who live in that area. This approach means that Gibson´s has not stood still like so many of its rivals. Instead, over time they have gradually evolved what they offer to make it fit in better with the tastes of modern consumers.



10. House of Prime Rib



San Francisco

House of Prime Ein is situated in the heart of San Francisco, providing steak lovers with a refined and indulgent dining experience. Diners are served corn-fed prime steak, which has been aged for 21 days, and is carved at the table from the restaurant´s specially built carts. They also serve exceptional roasted meats. Using an old English formula which uses coarse salt to protect the joint, ribs or cut while cooking produces succulent, flavoursome results.

Our View

Having your meat carved tableside is a nice theatrical touch with the added bonus that you always get the cut that you really like.

So, there you have it, the 10 American steakhouses that are so good that people can´t stop talking about them and recommending them to others. The establishments that are cited the most in other best steakhouse studies which means that they really are the best of the best.