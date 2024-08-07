70% of Restaurants Experience Sales Increase with Digital Displays

In a significant effort to enhance customer experience and streamline operations, restaurants across the UK are embracing advanced digital technologies.

From immersive video walls to interactive digital kiosks that personalise orders, and even video tables that offer an engaging dining experience, the industry is witnessing a digital transformation.

The impact of these innovations is evident in the statistics:

· 70% of restaurants report that their digital signage has increased sales

· 63% of people reported that digital signage catches their attention

· Digital signage increases customer satisfaction by 46%

· 52% of viewers remain engaged with digital signage

This trend is not only modernising the dining experience but also reflecting a broader shift towards technological integration in daily life, making dining out an interactive and memorable event in a competitive market.

63% of people have noted that digital signage grabs their attention, drawing them in and encouraging them to stay longer. This increased engagement can lead to extended dining times, resulting in more food and drink orders, thus boosting revenue for restaurants, hotels, and other eateries.

The global market revenue for restaurant kiosks, the digital self-service ordering screens used by many international fast-food brands, is projected to reach $45.32 billion by 2028.

Additionally, it has been observed that digital signage attracts 400% more views compared to static displays and maintains a retention rate of over 50%.

So, who has embraced this digital revolution? At Benihana in Covent Garden, guests enjoy a visual feast with a video wall showcasing the culinary skills and professional profiles of their chefs, adding a personal touch and creating a unique dining experience.

At Walt Disney World’s Epcot, the Space 220 restaurant provides an out-of-this-world dining experience, making guests feel like they are dining among the stars.

Fast food giant McDonald’s was one of the pioneers in introducing touchscreen kiosks in 2015, enhancing customer convenience and transaction speed.

The iconic sandwich brand Subway has installed over 6,400 digital menu boards, allowing for instant menu changes depending on the time of day and highlighting different promotional offers that can be easily switched on and off.

Neil Sewell, Director of AnyPlace Media Group, said: “We believe in the power of technology to transform the dining experience and that’s borne out by the statistics about order values and revenue. It’s encouraging to see more and more restaurants adopting an innovative approach in their restaurants. Our digital signage solutions not only modernise a space but also create unforgettable moments for your customers. It’s time to embrace the future of dining with digital solutions!”