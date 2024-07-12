Transcendent Financial Living PBC Launches, Providing Universal Access to Transcendent Financial Planning

Transcendent Financial Living, a Public Benefit Corporation founded by Dr Carmen D. Ortiz, is delighted to announce its official launch on Monday, 15th July 2024.

The organisation is committed to offering universal access to its proprietary Self-Directed Transcendent Financial Living System, empowering every individual to design and manifest their transcendent financial life, regardless of economic status, race, nationality, gender, or sexual orientation.

Dr Ortiz’s journey to establishing Transcendent Financial Living PBC is a testament to her resilience and dedication. Born in Puerto Rico to a military family, Carmen experienced a transient childhood, moving across the US from ages 9 to 14 before returning to Puerto Rico. From an early age, she knew she was destined to teach. Her career in education began in 1976 when she moved to Manhattan and taught at Queens College City University of New York. Following this, she spent seven impactful years at Bank Street College of Education, where she created bilingual programmes and secured federal grants, solidifying her commitment to educational equity.

In 1986, Carmen transitioned from education to personal financial planning. She pursued further education, earning an MBA in Corporate Finance from Columbia Business School, and gained extensive experience on Wall Street as an investment manager and financial analyst. This background equipped her with the knowledge and skills to teach her peers about investments and personal financial planning. She left her successful career as a Wall Street investment banker to join IDS Financial Services (IDS), now known as Ameriprise Financial.

In 1987, Carmen was selected as USA National Rookie of the Year at IDS. This success gave her the confidence to start CD Ortiz Financial Management Group, Inc., the first Hispanic-owned financial planning company in the US. Carmen’s expertise and leadership in finance were further acknowledged in 1988 when she became the first Hispanic person to be awarded the title of ‘Certified Financial Planner’ by the International Board of Standards and Practices for Certified Financial Planners.

Carmen’s dedication to her community extended beyond her business endeavours. In 1989, she founded the US Hispanic Women’s Chamber of Commerce, underscoring her commitment to empowering Hispanic women in business. Her attendance at the USA First Financial Literacy Summit in 1993 revealed a stark reality: the Latino community was severely underserved in financial literacy resources.

Determined to make a difference, Carmen authored ‘El Poder De Su Dinero’ (The Power of Your Money), the first bilingual financial planning educational system, which she self-published in 1994. The system included books, audio cassettes, and video training. To promote financial literacy in Spanish, she also hosted the El Poder de Su Dinero live radio show in Miami and The Sound of Money radio show in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Transcendent Financial Living PBC was conceived because of Carmen’s personal healing journey around money and her desire to help others navigate their financial lives in alignment with their values. The company offers services to empower individuals through their transcendent financial planning journey. The Transcendent Financial System is a unique, self-directed programme that combines online coaching with live, collaborative sessions and helps clients connect with their spiritual power to achieve financial, personal, and spiritual transformation.

The company’s flagship service is a one-year Transcendent Financial Living Mastery that promises a deep transformation in the lives of every participant who completes the programme. Participants will be empowered to take care of their holistic well-being, including their personal finances. This deep transformation will free them up to live their sacred mission and support the well-being of humanity and the planet. A six-month guarantee backs this 12-month Mastery programme.

Looking ahead, Transcendent Financial Living PBC is creating other spaces where clients can learn and implement the transcendent financial living system. These spaces include an online membership community, live events, retreats, and employee well-being programmes where the system is licensed and paid for by the employer. This online membership initiative aims to provide universal access to the system, starting at $50 per month. The funds raised through this programme will support ethical, spiritual projects, reinforcing its commitment to social justice and ethical-spiritual financial practices.

In addition to her business ventures, Carmen is an active public speaker and has been featured on various media platforms. She has hosted radio talk shows in Puerto Rico and Miami, addressing personal finance topics in both English and Spanish. Carmen is also the first Latina to join the expert panel responding to questions from the Miami Herald.

For more information about Transcendent Financial Living, visit transcendentfinancialliving.com.