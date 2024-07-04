JT Named GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner

JT has been named a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. This esteemed partnership recognises JT’s status as a global leader in fraud and identity solutions, and fully supports GSMA’s efforts to combat global fraud and cybercrime.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative signifies a major transformation in the telecoms industry, enabling app developers to access global mobile operator networks through standardised network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) for the first time. This framework is unique in its ability to simplify service integration, thereby reducing development costs and complexity and encouraging innovation.

The initiative benefits the entire mobile ecosystem by offering a single point of access to the world’s largest connectivity platform. With 28 published network APIs, including SIM Swap and Number Verification, it facilitates faster service deployment across operator networks.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA, stated: “GSMA Open Gateway is a framework of common network APIs that provides developers with universal access to operator networks. Supported by mobile network operators representing two-thirds of the global market, it allows developers to enhance and deploy services swiftly across these networks via single access points to the world’s largest connectivity platform. This framework marks a significant milestone in global mobile identity verification, equipping businesses with advanced tools to boost security, reduce fraud, and enhance user experience in accordance with the GSMA’s global Open Gateway initiative.’’

For businesses, the GSMA Open Gateway means quicker time-to-market for new services, easier global deployment, and reduced operational costs, improving their return on investment. For mobile network operators, it opens new revenue opportunities by monetising network data.

Clare Messenger, Head of Mobile Intelligence at JT, commented: “JT’s involvement as a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner highlights our dedication to innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. This partnership will enable us to deliver advanced solutions, driving global progress in fraud prevention and identity management. Additionally, it allows us to extend our leading Mobile Intelligence solutions to more organisations and developers.”

This unified ecosystem will unlock the full potential of 5G networks, enabling businesses to launch innovative services that fully capitalise on these networks.