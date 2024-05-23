Only the Blind launches exclusive collection at Harvey Nichols

Only the Blind, the luxury fashion brand celebrated for its distinctive designs, high-quality fabrics, and intricate embroidery, is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive collection at Harvey Nichols stores throughout the UK. Customers can now explore and purchase Only the Blind’s remarkable pieces at Harvey Nichols in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, and Dublin.

This partnership represents Only the Blind’s first major stockist within the UK, marking a significant milestone for the brand. In addition to the exclusive collection, Harvey Nichols will also stock some of Only the Blind’s bestselling items, providing a comprehensive selection for fashion enthusiasts.

Igor Ivanenko, Owner and Director of Only the Blind, expressed his excitement: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Harvey Nichols, a name synonymous with luxury and style with almost 200 years of history. This collaboration represents a major step for Only the Blind as we continue to expand our presence in the UK market. We look forward to bringing our unique vision and high-quality designs to a wider audience.”

In addition to this thrilling launch, Only the Blind is preparing to present its latest Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection at the prestigious Pitti Uomo in Florence this June. Pitti Uomo is renowned for showcasing some of the most iconic global fashion houses, and Only the Blind is eager to join the ranks of distinguished brands presenting their latest collections to retailers and press from around the world.

“Pitti Uomo is a crucial platform for us to connect with international buyers and press,” Igor continued. “We are excited to share our SS25 collection and anticipate a positive reception from some of the most iconic global stores attending the event.”

Only the Blind’s journey continues to be marked by innovation, growth, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled fashion. The brand looks forward to welcoming customers at Harvey Nichols and showcasing their latest creations at Pitti Uomo.

Visit our website at https://www.onlytheblind.com and follow us on social media for the latest updates.