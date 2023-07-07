Fashion experts reveal how to ‘Barbie-fy’ your wardrobe as searches for ‘Barbie inspired outfit’ skyrocket 614% ahead of the film’s release

· Heels – Barbie is known for showing up and stepping out, so you should include at least one or two pairs of killer heels to add elegance to your looks.

· Trainers – If you do not want to invest in heels, choose cute, comfy trainers to pair with your casual outfits. Adding trainers with a platform is a great alternative to add height and elongate your legs without wearing heels.

· Sandals – Strappy sandals scream all things fun, so pair your playful summer dresses, long flowy skirts and denim shorts with a pair of tie-up or slip-on sandals.

· Western boots – Cowboy boots and Western-style boots are everywhere this summer, so finding the perfect pair when there are so many options is challenging. If you want to style these boots for an event such as a festival or party, try solid colours or play with metallics to stand out, just like Barbie.