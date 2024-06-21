Climate Relay Brings Thousands Together Amid Election Campaign

On 6 June, the third annual Running Out of Time Climate Relay commenced at the base of Ben Nevis, embarking on a people-powered 2,436km journey through inspiring communities across the country, culminating at Big Ben in Parliament Square, London on Election Day, 4 July.

This Relay is the nation’s sole sporting event dedicated to climate, and this year’s event is the largest to date, coinciding with the general election campaign. The route includes 210 stages, visiting over 80 different climate and nature projects, sporting organisations and venues, as well as schools, events, and iconic locations. It combines a passion for sport with a grand celebration of public campaigning and action for climate and nature.

The message within the relay baton urges politicians of all parties to reduce emissions, restore nature, and assist those most impacted by climate change. Positive, people-powered, and non-party-political, the Relay is an inclusive celebration of the finest campaigns and projects across major sports, communities, councils, businesses, the voluntary sector, and education. It includes visits to 50 schools, representing 20,000 students, delivering a unique climate assembly created by the Relay’s educational partners.

Running Out of Time Co-Founders Dan Thompson and Jamie Hay state, “This year’s Relay is set to be the largest yet, with tens of thousands of people involved in the Relay stages and the places we visit. It is magical, inspirational, and epic, and we’d love people to join us as runners, cyclists, or supporters.

The Running Out of Time Relay is positive, people-powered, and non-party-political. It’s great that this year it coincides with the election campaign as we celebrate how people across different sports and communities are united in their concern about climate and nature and share stories about the action they are taking where they live. Working together we can highlight the benefits of strong action on climate and nature restoration – a strong economy with sustainable, affordable energy; clean air and clean water; food for all; and a natural world that can be enjoyed by future generations.”

On 21 June, the Relay joins the ‘Climate Stripes’ at Lords cricket ground for the first time. The Climate Stripes, created by the University of Reading to depict the progressive heating of the planet, will be displayed as the relay visits the home dressing room, the Long Room, Lords Pavilion, and the renowned Lords media centre. This follows the projection of the stripes onto an iconic London building on the evening of 20 June.

The Relay then continues to various locations across England and Wales, celebrating climate action by sports organisations, universities, sustainable fashion groups, Surfers Against Sewage, and many more.

The Relay’s final day is in London on 4 July, with a significant day of activity starting at Wembley Stadium with the Football Association. It proceeds to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park; the Line from the Orbit to Cody Dock; UEL Docks campus; paddle and wakeboarding with Wake Up Docklands; TfL cable car from the Docks to the O2; Greenwich Observatory, and Tower Bridge. The final leg will see runners arrive at Parliament Square in front of Big Ben for a group photo at exactly 20.30 to symbolise the goal of cutting emissions and reaching net zero by 2030. Organisers encourage individuals and families to participate wherever they are by enjoying a run, cycle, or walk to their local clock and sharing their 20.30 image online.

The general public can register to take part and pass the baton via www.running-out-of-time.com.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to sign up for the relay route. Participants need to maintain an average pace of 6 mins 15 secs per kilometre / 10 minutes per mile for the duration of a stage.