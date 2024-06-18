Car Industry Unites to Support Global Car Recycling Day

Organisations Worldwide Advocate for a Circular Economy for 1.4 Billion Vehicles

There are over 1.4 billion cars on roads worldwide. While vehicle manufacturers strive to produce more sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles, effective vehicle recycling is crucial for fostering sustainable circular economies within the industry and protecting our environment immediately.

The second annual Global Car Recycling Day is set for 20th June 2024. Although there is no physical rally, the event coincides with the International Automotive Recycling Conference in Brussels, which supports this initiative. It is more critical than ever to act and raise awareness about the importance of responsible vehicle recycling.

This statement is being issued to convey the collective commitment and urgency that each participating organisation has in maintaining the world’s most popular mode of travel through sustainable car production while protecting our environment.

We – BMRA, BVSF, CarTakeBack, Copart, Clearway, Ecobat, Renault Group, The Green Parts Specialist, and VRA – urge the public and the global car industry to support this campaign.

Our joint statement reads: “Our organisations are all involved in different stages of a car’s life – from conception to end-of-life vehicle recycling – and have very different operations and priorities. But we are all aligned in our belief that the future of the entire car industry can only be successful and sustainable, with effective and responsible car recycling taking place across the globe.

“Outside of the countries that have strict environmental regulations, at the end of a vehicle’s life, the right choices are not always clear or indeed available to the public.

“It’s going to take everyone, from public demand, car industry innovation and investment, to support from governments, to drive the improvement of car recycling regulations.

“We are supporting Global Car Recycling Day, hoping to spread awareness, so the public makes, and has the option to make, an environmentally responsible choice when their vehicle gets to the end of its life, wherever they are in the world.”

As the Global Car Recycling Day initiative highlights, while domestic recycling has thankfully become second nature in most economically developed countries, many people are still unaware that cars can be effectively recycled. Additionally, in some countries, there is either insufficient infrastructure or a lack of regulations to ensure safe and effective car recycling.

Every organisation here looks forward to raising awareness through Global Car Recycling Day and working with individuals, organisations, and authorities worldwide to maximise its impact.

Use #GlobalCarRecyclingDay on 20th June to share the campaign, show your support, and start the conversation.