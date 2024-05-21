Venice Biennale Sculptor Connects with the Cheshire Community

Paul Dunkerley, a sculptural artist based in Crewe, is making waves in the art world, seamlessly blending his passion for creativity with a commitment to community engagement. Following his recent showcase at the International Venice Biennale and the upcoming Cheshire Sculpture Workshop Summer Open Studio Weekend, Paul’s story highlights resilience, talent, and a strong connection to his art and community.
Building on this momentum, Dunkerley extends an invitation to art enthusiasts of all ages to the Cheshire Sculpture Workshop Summer Open Studio Weekend on May 26th and 27th, 2024. Hosted in his own studio, this two-day event promises a unique opportunity to witness creativity in action, explore the intricacies of sculptural art, and engage with the local artistic community.
Anyone interested in purchasing artwork or discussing a custom commission for their home, this event offers a unique chance to connect. Admission is free, welcoming everyone to join in the celebration of art and community.
Event Location:
Cheshire Sculpture Workshop
Unit 4, The Warehouse, Middlewich Street, Crewe CW1 4EA
To Find out more about the event, visit: https://openstudio.pauldunkerley.com/home or email pauldunx@me.com and info@cheshiresculptureworkshop.com.