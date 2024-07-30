TribeFest 2024: Psychedelic Family Festival Returns to North Wales

Prepare to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of sensory experiences at TribeFest 2024, the annual festival celebrating music, art, food, and community in an inclusive and immersive atmosphere.

This year, TribeFest brings a psychedelic theme, inviting visitors to explore a rich blend of sensory delights. Since its founding in 2020, TribeFest has continuously transformed, offering fresh and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages.

The festival will take place from September 21st-22nd, starting at 11am on Saturday and ending at 10pm on Sunday. The event is set to be held at Halkyn Castle Woods in Holywell, North Wales.

Festival-goers can enjoy live performances from a range of eclectic artists, spanning genres from psychedelic rock to electronic beats and world music. The main stage will pulse with hypnotic rhythms and captivating visuals, transporting audiences to another world. For a more intimate experience, the acoustic stage will feature Celtic folk music and woodland magic.

Food lovers can savour psychedelic-themed culinary delights, with vendors offering a fusion of flavours, including vibrant vegan dishes and cosmic comfort food, catering to every taste.

Step into a world of creativity with interactive art installations and exhibits that engage the senses. Encounter mind-bending sculptures, vibrant murals, and digital art that challenge perceptions and ignite the imagination.

Visitors are encouraged to explore cultural exhibits and presentations that highlight rich heritage and traditions through interactive displays and experiences.

The festival will also feature a marketplace with handmade treasures from local artisans. From psychedelic jewellery and colourful textiles to unique pottery and visionary paintings, visitors can find unique items that embody the spirit of TribeFest.

TribeFest prides itself on being a family-friendly event. The Family Fantasy Zone offers a variety of activities and entertainment for children, including circus performances, enchanting storytelling, whimsical face painting, and interactive games. Workshops will provide opportunities to learn skills like circus arts and other creative pursuits.

TribeFest 2024 aims to celebrate community spirit and unity. Engage with local organisations and discover the important work being done to support and uplift the community. Visit the Community Village to connect with nonprofits, civic groups, and other organisations.

Lindy, the operations director of TribeFest, stated: “TribeFest is not just a festival; it’s a portal to a world where creativity, culture, and community collide in a burst of colour and energy. This year, we’re taking it to new heights with a psychedelic theme that promises to inspire and uplift.”

Jess, the project manager of TribeFest, added: “We invite everyone to join us on this extraordinary journey. Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, TribeFest 2024 offers a space to connect, celebrate, and explore the vibrant tapestry of our community.”

TribeFest 2024 thrives on the support of sponsors and the enthusiasm of volunteers. The festival is currently seeking sponsors and volunteers to help make this psychedelic celebration a reality.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer, please visit www.tribefest.co.uk or email Jessica at Jessica@artandsoultribe.co.uk.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tribefest.co.uk, with prices varying.