TribeFest 2024: Family Music Extravaganza at Halkyn Castle Woods

Prepare for an unforgettable family adventure at TribeFest 2024! Set against the scenic backdrop of Halkyn Castle Woods, TribeFest promises two days brimming with music, creativity, and interactive entertainment for all ages.

Event Details:

Dates: 21st and 22nd September, 2024

21st and 22nd September, 2024 Location: Halkyn Castle Woods, Halkyn, Wales, CH8 8DF

Highlights of TribeFest 2024:

Music Stages: Enjoy a diverse lineup of live music across two stages, featuring a mix of local talent and renowned artists spanning various genres.

Circus Tent: Step into the magical world of the circus with thrilling performances that will captivate both children and adults.

Circus Workshops: Learn the tricks of the trade with hands-on workshops where families can try their hand at juggling, acrobatics, and more.

Wellbeing Workshops: Relax and rejuvenate with our selection of wellbeing workshops, including yoga, meditation, and mindfulness sessions designed for all ages.

Creative Workshops: Unleash your inner artist with interactive workshops that offer opportunities to engage in crafts, painting, and other creative pursuits.

Interactive Entertainment: Experience a range of family-friendly activities, including face painting, storytelling, and games, that are sure to be fun for everyone.

TribeFest is more than just a festival; it celebrates community, creativity, and the great outdoors. Whether you’re a music lover, a budding artist, or just looking for a fun-filled weekend with your family, TribeFest 2024 has something for everyone.

For ticket purchases: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Chester/Halkyn-Castle-Wood/TribeFest-2024-/36587367/