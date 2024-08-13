The Official Digital Game Exploding Kittens® 2 Now Available

Exploding Kittens® 2, the latest digital adaptation of the widely popular card game from Exploding Kittens Studio, has now been released on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Steam.
This new edition includes a variety of beloved mechanics from the original tabletop version, such as the iconic ‘Nope’ cards and Deck Recipes. Players can engage in online battles with friends and other fans globally, or challenge themselves in Single Player Mode against AI opponents that adjust to their skill level. The game also offers extensive customisation options, allowing players to personalise their in-game avatars with various outfits, emoji packs, and more.
Additionally, in response to popular demand, the exclusive Most Valuable Kitten Outfit is available to claim for a limited time following the launch, giving early players the opportunity to secure this special item.
