The Official Digital Game Exploding Kittens® 2 Now Available

Exploding Kittens® 2, the latest digital adaptation of the widely popular card game from Exploding Kittens Studio, has now been released on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Steam.

This new edition includes a variety of beloved mechanics from the original tabletop version, such as the iconic ‘Nope’ cards and Deck Recipes. Players can engage in online battles with friends and other fans globally, or challenge themselves in Single Player Mode against AI opponents that adjust to their skill level. The game also offers extensive customisation options, allowing players to personalise their in-game avatars with various outfits, emoji packs, and more.

Additionally, in response to popular demand, the exclusive Most Valuable Kitten Outfit is available to claim for a limited time following the launch, giving early players the opportunity to secure this special item.

“This new digital version brings everything from the original card game – nothing’s been left behind in Exploding Kittens® 2 ,” says Mike Willis, co-CEO at Marmalade Game Studio . “Players will get to experience the full Exploding Kittens chaos they love, now on the go on mobile or from the comfort of their PC.”



“Every Exploding Kittens game is designed to make the people you’re playing with more entertaining,” said Elan Lee, CEO & Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens. “ Exploding Kittens®2 will offer the same level of interactivity that fans know and love, but now utilising adaptive AI to make Single Player Mode just as engaging as when you play with a friend.”

