The Jazz Revolution in Soho Continues with the Soho Jazz Festival’s Return

The Soho Jazz Festival 2024 kicks off today, renewing Soho’s illustrious cultural heritage.

The Soho Jazz Festival returns for its 8th year, running from 11th to 14th September 2024, with a captivating lineup of the UK’s top jazz musicians performing on Soho’s most renowned stages. This year’s festival spans 4 days, featuring 15 stages, over 30 performances, and 100 artists.

For decades, Soho has been a central hub for the global jazz community, renowned for fostering innovation and live music. The ever-evolving nature of jazz thrives in the bustling entertainment district, with its rich history and fresh wave of new talent.

Festival producer George Hudson, a seasoned music impresario, has harnessed this energy since opening Piano Bar Soho in 2015. Over the past 8 years, he has brought fresh life to the legendary festival, which began in 1986. Alongside Musical Director Nathan Britton, he also established the Soho Live Music Club, a recording and production studio.

Hudson and Britton have focused on discovering and cultivating new talent, many of whom have now achieved international recognition. In March this year, they expanded their vision with the launch of Alfie’s, a new club on Greek Street, continuing their dedication to Soho’s jazz tradition. The Soho Live Music Club has built a loyal audience of fans who enjoy 1,000 shows a year across two venues for just £35.

George remarks: “The combination of the old and the new, the established and the emerging, perfectly captures Soho’s spirit as a jazz ecosystem and nurturing ground for talent.”

Saturday will see the festival’s Great Jazz Brunch at James Court, where guests can enjoy dishes from four of Soho’s latest gourmet restaurants, accompanied by live jazz on an outdoor stage. Following brunch, the grand finale will take place at Alfie’s with the Soho Jazz Jam, a five-hour session featuring more than 100 festival artists.

This year’s event showcases an array of exciting young talents and innovative artists. Festival-goers can experience electro-jazz from Cosmic Fusion, JSPHYNX, and Jackson Mathod, while Tru Thought’s Bryony Jarmon-Pinto presents her latest album, Below North. South London collective Tomorrow’s Warriors will feature rising star Donovan Haffner, and Natalie Duncan, lead singer of Incognito, will grace the stage with her soulful vocals and piano expertise.

Traditional jazz fans won’t be left out, as the Soho Jazz Festival embraces the timeless sounds and jam culture that have long defined the area. Performers such as Marvin Muoneké, “the young man with the old soul”, and emerging artists Riketté Genesis, Fraser Smith, and Ineza Kerschkamp will deliver classic jazz standards. Additionally, acclaimed musicians Andy Davies, “The King of Bebop”, and Ray Gelato, the “Godfather of Swing”, will make eagerly anticipated appearances.

Reflecting Soho’s cultural diversity, the festival will feature the London Django Collective paying homage to Parisian gypsy-jazz pioneer Django Reinhardt, while the Sambroso All Stars will spice things up with salsa rhythms, and Catalan pianist Tomàs Fosch will present his latest project, Swing’ing. Other acts include Tjoe Man Cheung, the Koko Collective, New Orleans trumpeter Jon Bauer, piano virtuoso Jay Verma, and saxophonist Reiss-Ellis Beckles.

Performances will be hosted at a variety of iconic Soho venues, including Piano Bar Soho, Alfie’s Soho, Pizza Express Soho, Jack Solomons Club, Century Club, Karma Sanctum Hotel, Scarlett Green, Union Club, Soho House’s Café Boheme, Crazy Coqs, and others.

Rupert Power, Chairman of the Soho Business Alliance, comments: “The Soho Jazz Festival illuminates the work of artists who embody the energy of Soho, revitalising it as Europe’s premier entertainment destination.”

All proceeds will go towards the Soho Live Artist Development Fund, which provides grants to support artists in promoting, producing, and recording their work, helping them advance to the next stage in their careers.

All-access passes for the festival start at £35, giving attendees access to multiple shows, jam sessions, secret bars, and the exclusive Jazz Jam Bus. Individual show tickets begin at £15. Passes are available at https://www.sohojazzfestival.com.