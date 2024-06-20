‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’ to Launch in Early 2025

The launch of a new adventure game, ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’, has been announced for early 2025.

‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’ has been designed for Nintendo Switch™ and Steam®, planned by Tokyo-based TooKyo Games Inc. and developed by Media Vision Inc.

Kazutaka Kodaka, known for the Danganronpa series, and Kotaro Uchikoshi, the creator of the Extreme Escape series, have teamed up for the first time to direct and write the scenario for this new title.

The storyline of the game features the main character, Takumi Sumino, who was living an ordinary life in Tokyo Residential Complex. His peaceful days with his family and childhood friends are shattered by the sudden appearance of an unknown assailant.

The mysterious entity, which calls itself “SIREI,” enables Takumi to awaken the unique ability “Hemoanima,” which he uses to escape the dire situation he is in but is then forced by “SIREI” to transfer to the Last Defense Academy.

Fifteen students have been brought together with an objective, as communicated by “SIREI,” to defend the school for 100 days against the oncoming enemy, the “School Invaders,” and to save humanity.

The “School Invaders” are a mysterious entity that targets the Last Defense Academy. Takumi and his friends will use the power, “Hemoanima”, to confront the threat that looms over the school.

The Last Defense Academy has a variety of facilities, and as the days pass and players explore more, various features will start to become available.

Players who enjoyed Danganronpa and Extreme Escape should be excited about ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’. It will provide a new story for fans to enjoy, with character design elements that will remind players of their beloved characters from creators Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi.

The game can be wishlisted in the Steam store ahead of its launch in early 2025.