Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show Returns to Cinemas for Encore Screenings

Stagescreen, the specialist in stage-to-screen capture, is delighted to announce the encore cinema screenings of its spectacular film “Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show.” Initially released in 2020 but interrupted by the COVID pandemic, this breathtaking performance is now available for a limited two-day engagement, offering UK audiences a unique opportunity to experience the grandeur of Riverdance on the big screen. The screenings, distributed by CinemaLive, one of the world’s leading distributors of premium Event Cinema content, will take place nationwide on Sunday, 30 June, and Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

Celebrating 25 years of the iconic show that has danced its way into the hearts of millions, Stagescreen is proud to bring this mesmerising experience back to the cinema. Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show, a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite, is not just a local sensation but a global phenomenon. It is celebrated worldwide for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

“We are excited to offer fans the opportunity to relive the magic of Riverdance on the cinema screen,” said Chris Hunt, CEO of Stagescreen. “The 25th Anniversary show is a testament to the enduring legacy and popularity of Riverdance, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the electrifying performances.”

“Scintillating and sensational. Riverdance is back, and how! Central to all is step dancing to die for – individually and collectively: fancy, frenetic footwork and not a toe out of place.” – Subculture Entertainment.