Polly Frame Takes Lead in Riveting New Crime Podcast ‘Cold Tapes’

Polly Frame, known for her role as Ginny in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” ventures into the podcasting world with the 2024 crime podcast hit, “Cold Tapes,” where she stars as detective Tessa McCallister.
Crafted by the acclaimed writing duo Jonathan Myerson and Alexis Zegerman, who have received nominations for BAFTA, BIFTA, and the Oscars, “Cold Tapes” is a compelling true crime podcast comprising more than 80 audio files that engage listeners in the detective process.
The narrative is set against the stark, isolated setting of an Antarctic research station during the dark months of polar winter. It explores the complex and strained relationships among a small group of international scientists and crew. The plot features sexual tension, unexplained incidents, hidden criminal pasts, and global conspiracy theories, focusing on the mysterious death of behavioural scientist Andrew Fairfield, aged 33. Led by Tessa McCallister, played by Frame, the investigation captivates and maintains suspense, ensuring listeners are hooked.