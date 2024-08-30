London International Paste-up Festival Set to Return to East London This September

The 4th edition of this annual event will transform the streets of Shoreditch and Brick Lane with vibrant paste-up collages from 13th-15th September 2024.

The London International Paste-up Festival (LIPF) is making a return to East London from 13th-15th September this year.

This annual event, now in its fourth edition, brings an explosion of large, colourful paste-up collages to the walls of Shoreditch and Brick Lane. Over the years, it has showcased the work of more than 300 artists from across the globe, cementing London’s unofficial arts district as a hub for creativity.

Paste-up art, a key feature of the festival, involves adhering paper to walls or other surfaces using “wheat paste” or wallpaper glue. The paper used can vary, being screen-printed, hand-painted, lino-printed, digitally designed, or block-printed, either in the artist’s studio or at home, before being swiftly installed on the streets.

While often overlooked within the street art community, paste-up art is arguably the most accessible form of art, as it can be executed by anyone without the need for establishment approval. The LIPF provides street artists from around the world the chance to bring their work to London by sending their art via post to the festival’s organiser, who will then install the pieces during the event.

Previous editions have featured works by notable artists such as London Police, WRDSMTH, StinkFish, Donk, Mr Edwards, RX Skulls, Apparan, Quint, D7606, C3, Whatifier, Tweet Street Art, Uberfubs, Mowcka, Vision Ox11, Planet Selfie, Savant, and many more.

The 2024 festival will be a part of the London Mural Festival and is set to be more urban-focused than ever before, with an array of activities taking place in the streets of London. These will include visual projections, street art hunts, street performances, children’s pop-in activities, and much more.

Visitors can stop by the festival’s stall at Seven Stars Yard (Brick Lane) from Friday, 15th September to Sunday, 17th September, between 12:00 and 17:00 to pick up maps or simply scan the festival’s QR code to follow the event’s trail. The festival is organised by the Art House Project, an art and music collective based in London.