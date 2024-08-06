Local Coach Company Brings BLUE, Atomic Kitten and Blazin’ Squad to North Wales

Celebrate Voel Coaches’ 75th Anniversary with a Spectacular Night at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre!

DYSERTH, UK. August 5th, 2024 – Atomic Kitten, Blazin’ Squad and Blue are among the bands set to perform in North Wales this September.

The event is scheduled for Friday, 20th September at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre to mark Voel Coaches’ 75th Anniversary. Starting at 7.30pm, the evening promises a fantastic night of music and nostalgia.

Attendees will enjoy performances from the legendary Blazin’ Squad, Atomic Kitten, and Blue, with special guest DJ Lee Morrison.

Originally, Boyzlife was part of the lineup alongside Blue. However, due to a scheduling conflict, Boyzlife had to cancel their performance. They have since been replaced by not one, but two iconic groups.

Voel Coaches has been a cornerstone of the community for 75 years, offering reliable and quality transportation services. This anniversary concert is a tribute to their loyal customers and dedicated team, celebrating decades of excellence and service.

A spokesperson for Voel Coaches said: “This special event marks an extraordinary milestone for Voel Coaches, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the glory days of 2000s pop music with three of the era’s most iconic acts.”

Performers:

Blazin’ Squad : Bringing their unique blend of rap and hip-hop, get ready to jam to hits like “Crossroads,” “Flip Reverse,” and “Love on the Line.”

: Bringing their unique blend of rap and hip-hop, get ready to jam to hits like “Crossroads,” “Flip Reverse,” and “Love on the Line.” Atomic Kitten : The sensational girl group will take you on a nostalgic journey with their timeless classics “Whole Again,” “Eternal Flame,” and “The Tide Is High.”

: The sensational girl group will take you on a nostalgic journey with their timeless classics “Whole Again,” “Eternal Flame,” and “The Tide Is High.” Blue : Experience the magic of one of the most beloved boy bands of the 2000s with unforgettable hits like “All Rise,” “One Love,” and “If You Come Back.”

: Experience the magic of one of the most beloved boy bands of the 2000s with unforgettable hits like “All Rise,” “One Love,” and “If You Come Back.” DJ Lee Morrison: An international DJ and producer, Lee has been DJing for 15 years and has performed worldwide. He holds an international residency at O Beach Ibiza for the SIN Events Brand, where he performs alongside Ellie Sax. Lee also plays at the Reminisce Festival in the FACE Events VIP Arena and regularly DJs at clubs across the UK.

Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell out quickly. Secure yours today for an unforgettable night of music, memories, and celebration!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or contact 01745 330000 or from Voel Coaches www.voelcoaches.com or contact 01745 570154.

Customers who have already booked tickets will be contacted over the next few days to confirm the lineup amendments.