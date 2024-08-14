Five and Liberty X to Headline Bristol’s New Small Town, Big Music Festival

Five, Liberty X, and Doreen Doreen are among the top names scheduled to perform in Bristol at the inaugural Small Town, Big Music Festival.

The festival is slated for the weekend of 6th-8th September at Almondsbury Recreative Ground in north Bristol.

The event’s headline acts include Five, Liberty X, Tenille Arts, Kezia Gill, Doreen Doreen, and Showhawk Duo, alongside a variety of other performers set to appear on the Main and Local Legends Stages. The festival’s Saturday line-up is devoted to Americana, promising to be Bristol’s largest ever country music festival.

Festival-goers can choose between attending for a single day or enjoying the full three-day weekend experience. Those opting for the latter can make use of the camping facilities provided on Almondsbury FC’s 1st team pitch.

The organisers have made every effort to ensure that the festival is family-friendly, with activities suitable for all ages and a separate stage dedicated to children’s entertainment. Additional attractions will include a funfair, axe throwing, bars, stalls, food trucks, and much more.

The festival is the creation of the husband-and-wife team behind Almondsbury Creative, Garth and Beccy Jackson.

Co-founder Garth Jackson commented: “After running mini festivals on site for the last four years, we’ve decided to take things a step further and host our most ambitious venture yet, a three day extravaganza of music, arts and entertainment on the 6th, 7th and 8th September, 2024.

“Each day is curated by Almondsbury Creative, the local business at the heart of the festival site. From party starters Doreen Doreen taking the helm on Friday night to Tenille Arts and Kezia Gill headlining a full day of Americana on the Saturday, there’s something to suit everyone’s tastes.”

Small Town, Big Music is not just about delivering an incredible festival experience, though that is certainly a priority – it’s also about making a lasting positive impact. Consequently, the festival will be raising funds for three main charities: Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, Jessie May Hospice at Home, and Almondsbury Parish Hall & Recreation Ground.

Garth added: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point and we’re very excited for all the opportunities the festival can provide for the local community. Much of the proceeds will go to supporting charities, clubs and societies in the area, including the Almondsbury Parish Hall.”

For tickets, pricing, and further details about the event, visit www.smalltownbigmusic.com. Payment plans are also currently available.