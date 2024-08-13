ElonRWA to Host ElonDay Event at Pluton Brewery, Brownsville, Texas

ElonRWA is excited to announce its forthcoming ElonDay event, which will take place on 25 August 2024 at Pluton Brewery, located in Downtown Brownsville. This highly anticipated event promises an evening full of engaging activities, live performances, and insightful discussions about the impact of one of today’s most influential individuals, Elon Musk.

Dojo, the founder of ElonRWA, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are thrilled to host ElonDay at Pluton Brewery. This event is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the meme culture and Elon. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Elon Musk has had an immense impact on science, technology, markets, and memes. ElonDAY is not just a celebration of his achievements, but also a reflection on his most notable failures.”

The event is set to start at 5:00 PM and continue until 9:00 PM, with a variety of activities designed to captivate and entertain attendees. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary craft beers from Pluton Brewing Company, along with a range of tasty food options. The evening’s itinerary includes:

5:30 PM: Opening Speech by leading voices in technology.

6:15 PM: Roundtable discussion titled “When Art Meets Technology,” focusing on the impact of blockchain and digital art.

6:45 PM: Q&A session where attendees can engage with experts and win exciting prizes.

7:15 PM: Unveiling of a new landmark statue near Starbase.

7:30 PM: Live music to conclude the night with a burst of energy.

ElonDay is not only a tribute to Elon Musk’s accomplishments but also a celebration of the meme culture that continues to entertain and shape public discourse. The event is intended as a platform for meaningful conversations and community interaction, appealing to both Musk fans and critics alike. With limited spots available, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to be part of this distinctive experience.

For further details about ElonDay, including event specifics and registration, please visit the official event page at https://linktr.ee/ElonDay_Event. Those interested in attending or seeking more information can also contact Louis at team@elonrwa.com.