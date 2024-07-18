Crusader Talent Announces Pioneering Partnership with Kick.com for Chess Content Creators

Crusader Talent has revealed an innovative partnership, integrating an additional six top Chess content creators with Kick.com just weeks after renewing contracts for 23 Old School RuneScape streamers.

In a significant development set to revolutionise the Chess community, Crusader Talent, a leading talent management agency representing a select group of content creators, today announced a pioneering partnership with Kick. This collaboration brings together some of the most influential chess streamers in a non-exclusive agreement, including the USA’s first Chessboxing World Champion Matt Thomas, known as MovingWithMat, and Maria Emelianova, known as PhotoChess, Woman FIDE Master and esteemed chess photographer.

This partnership indicates that Kick is intensifying its focus on the Chess category following the signing of Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, the five-time U.S. Chess Champion and World Rank #2, last year. This agreement is one of the largest financial investments in Chess entertainment history.

The move into Chess comes after Kick recently renewed contracts for 23 Old School RuneScape streamers, in addition to signing two new streamers.

Kick, founded in December 2022, has quickly garnered attention by prioritising a creator-first philosophy, setting a new industry standard with an unprecedented revenue split—95% for the streamer and 5% for the platform. This model significantly surpasses traditional revenue-sharing practices, allowing creators to retain a much larger portion of their earnings, enabling them to focus on what they love and excel at: producing engaging, high-quality content.

Mason Breeding, Chief Executive Officer of Crusader Talent, remarked: “Chess content is flourishing with more opportunities available for pro players and entertainers since the surge in popularity from The Queen’s Gambit. This initial deal signifies the start of Crusader’s dedication to serving the Chess community alongside Kick. Making a comfortable living as a Chess professional or entertainer is very challenging and competitive, even for renowned Grandmasters. Kick’s investment will enable creators to elevate the game to new heights. We’re very excited for this next chapter in Chess live-streaming entertainment.”

Matt Thomas, known as MovingWithMat, a content creator represented by Crusader Talent, stated: “This Kick partnership is a game-changer for me personally, and the entire chessboxing community. We are trying to build a sport, and we need exposure to new audiences with engaging content to do that. Kick is paving the path forward for me to be a full-time chessboxing content creator.”

Maria Emelianova, known as PhotoChess, a content creator represented by Crusader Talent, commented: “This deal proves that there are endless possibilities when you love what you do. Kick has landed some truly great chess content creators and I am honoured to be joining them. As a female chess player, I hope to bring more women into this amazing game.”

The full list of Chess and Old School RuneScape streamers contracted by Kick through Crusader Talent is as follows:

Chess: James Canty III aka GMCanty, Matt Thomas aka MovingWithMat, Maria Emelianova aka PhotoChess, Naimisha aka DramaQueen_555, Nigarhan Gurpinar aka Naycir, and Hannah Sayce

Old School RuneScape new signings: Skiddler and Rendi

Old School RuneScape contract renewals: 25_buttholes, Coxie, Ditterbitter, DollBlush, eliop14, EVscape, Fuse, Happery, HeBoxJonge, jcwrs, Jessy, Katerena, Manked, Muts, Pip, PrisonJoe, Puggin, Rhys, Ron_Plays_Games, SkillSpecs, Tastylife, Tellacon, and Zandie