Vinsys Unveils Business Academy to Expand Certification and Training Offerings in the USA

Vinsys, a global leader in professional training and consulting services, is delighted to announce the launch of its Business Academy, aimed at enhancing the professional development of individuals and organisations across the USA. This new initiative offers an extensive range of certification programmes tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals.

The Business Academy provides comprehensive training in key domains, including Leadership & Management, Organisational Development & Coaching Services, Supply Chain & Operations, Audit Governance & Compliance, Health & Safety Management, Banking & Finance, Facility Management, and Construction, Engineering & Maintenance. Each programme is designed to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in their respective fields.

To ensure the highest quality education, Vinsys has partnered with esteemed institutions such as the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Project Management Institute (PMI), ISACA, the Association of Governance Risk & Compliance, International Society of Automation (ISA), London Business School, Institute of Management Accountants, Association of Supply Chain Management, BRIT Certifications and Assessments (UK) (BCAA) , Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), International Facility Management Association (IFMA), MPI Learning, City of Glasgow College, and MIT Management Sloan School. These collaborations bring world-class expertise and resources to Vinsys’s training programs

The Business Academy offers flexible training modes, including in-person sessions and virtual learning platforms. Additionally, Vinsys provides training in luxurious hotel settings, blending comfort with education. This unique approach allows participants to gain professional skills while enjoying cultural immersion in locations such as New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Bali.

Vikrant Patil, MD & Chairman of Vinsys said: “The launch of the Business Academy represents a pivotal step in Vinsys’s mission to provide superior training solutions. Our partnerships with leading institutions enable us to offer diverse, high-quality certification programs that meet the evolving needs of professionals and organizations. We are dedicated to equipping our clients with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in today’s competitive landscape.”