Shincheonji Church of Jesus to Hold European Bible Seminar in Paris

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, renowned for its rapid growth and dedication to disseminating faith and understanding, is set to continue its global initiative with the upcoming European segment of the Continental Bible Seminars. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th, 2024, in Paris, France, and is anticipated to be a significant gathering for those seeking enhanced knowledge of biblical prophecies, specifically from the book of Revelation. Esteemed pastors and Christian scholars from throughout Europe are expected to attend.

Following the extraordinary success of the inaugural seminar in the Philippines, which saw thousands assemble to listen to Chairman Lee Man-hee’s compelling lecture on the Testimony of the Prophecy and Fulfillment of the Book of Revelation, expectations are heightened for the European chapter of this seminar series.

Chairman Lee’s initial address in the Philippines profoundly engaged the audience with his vivid and dynamic testimony on the book of Revelation. He stated: “It is the mission of this person to convey what has been reported and heard from the events of Revelation chapters 1 to 22. What I have seen and heard, what I have touched and what exists in reality, that is what I am here to share with you.”

In Paris, Chairman Lee will continue to expound on the details of Jesus’ teachings in Revelation, from Chapters 1 to 22.

The first session of the Continental Bible Seminars drew a wide-ranging audience, including numerous pastors and Christian educators. The enthusiastic participation highlighted the importance of the book of Revelation and confirmed a strong global interest in its deeper understanding. Reflecting on the series’ initial session, Chairman Lee remarked, “There is a time for prophecy and a time when it will be fulfilled… when it is fulfilled, we are to see and believe, which is why it was prophesied in advance.”

The upcoming European session is set to be an unforgettable occasion, offering participants the unique chance to experience Chairman Lee’s firsthand accounts and delve into the prophecies and their realisations within Revelation. As the series progresses across continents, it aims to foster unity and comprehension in a fragmented world.