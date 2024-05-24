OK’s Digital Launches Innovative Masterclass Programme

Sandra Lukoseviciene, Founder of the award-winning OK’s Digital, is thrilled to announce the launch of the OK’s Digital Masterclass programme.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to equip business owners with the ability to easily create professional-quality business visuals using digital solutions, with no technical expertise required and without the need for a large marketing budget.

In less than a year, Sandra has propelled OK’s Digital to become a multi-award-winning company, recognised for its exceptional digital services, including web design, logo creation, business cards, banners, and other essential assets. Her remarkable journey has been featured in numerous UK press outlets, and she has shared her insights on UK leaders’ podcasts, building significant value and trust within the business community.

The inaugural OK’s Digital Masterclass, focusing on how to create visuals swiftly and effortlessly to stand out in competitive markets, is set to launch in mid-June. This masterclass aims to teach entrepreneurs and business owners, or their designated team members, how to create business visuals that foster trust, attract clients, and differentiate themselves in their industry.

Participants will learn how to create logos, business cards, planners, banners, sales and promotional videos, documents, price lists, menus, social media assets, presentations, and more. There will be practical examples of using these visuals effectively, such as designing a “thank you” card with a discount for the next purchase to encourage client retention. Industry-specific examples for both service and product-based businesses, from sushi makers to mindset coaches, will be included. The course also provides access to ready-to-use templates for various categories, simplifying the creation process and ensuring professional results.

Sandra Lukoseviciene said: “This masterclass is a game-changer for any business looking to elevate its visual presence and accelerate growth. We are offering an early-bird discount for a limited number of participants, so make sure to secure your spot soon!”

The Stan.Store-hosted course comprises 11 modules of content, estimated to take students around 10 hours to complete the programme. All students throughout the study programme will be offered one-on-one sessions and a complimentary 30-minute session with Sandra Lukoseviciene.

For a limited number of participants, an early bird price of £300 will be available, after which the course can be purchased for £700.

For more information and to stay updated on the launch, follow Sandra on Instagram: @sandra_lukoseviciene, where she also provides daily tips for business growth online.