INTO University Partnerships Unveils New “Return & Connect” Service for International Students

INTO University Partnerships has introduced a novel “Return & Connect” digital and physical service, specifically tailored to empower international students with superior career opportunities. The service aims to bridge the gap between academic achievements and professional employment globally.
Designed to assist international students in reconnecting with their home countries after their studies abroad, the platform facilitates connections with local employer and alumni networks. This allows for valuable in-market work experience and post-study work placements both during and following their studies overseas.
This pioneering service is the result of a collaboration between INTO, a leading global education partnering organisation, and universities across the UK, US, and Australia. It integrates academic institutions, students, alumni, and employers into one cohesive system.