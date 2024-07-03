INTO University Partnerships Unveils Groundbreaking Employment Programme for International Students at Oregon State University

INTO Oregon State University (INTO OSU) has launched a pioneering employment programme named “Jump Start” for international students, allowing them to secure on-campus jobs even before arriving in the United States.

This innovative initiative will benefit all international students at Oregon State University who receive support and services from INTO OSU, the on-campus educational centre of INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnership organisation.

Through the Jump Start programme, students can earn up to $20,000 annually whilst gaining invaluable work experience through a diverse array of on-campus job opportunities. This not only enhances their educational journey but also provides a robust financial foundation and facilitates professional growth.

Bob Gilmour, INTO OSU’s Executive Director, stated: “We are thrilled to introduce the Jump Start employment programme at INTO OSU, a pioneering initiative designed to empower our international students with early access to work opportunities. This programme not only allows students to potentially earn around $20,000 annually but also equips them with crucial skills and experiences that will significantly enhance their professional journeys.

“At INTO OSU, we are committed to supporting our students in every aspect of their academic and career development, and Jump Start is a testament to that commitment.”

International students studying in the United States can work on campus for up to 20 hours per week during term time and more during the holidays.

International undergraduate and graduate students who have an offer to study at the OSU Corvallis campus with support and services from INTO OSU are eligible for the Jump Start programme.

Edward Feser, OSU’s Provost and Executive Vice President, commented: “Many on-campus jobs are available for international students who study at Oregon State University. The jobs provide opportunities for students who come from various countries and cultures to contribute to the campus community and its diversity.

“Finding and applying for an on-campus job before they arrive in the U.S. is not an easy task for an international student. It requires them to overcome many challenges and learn new skills. I’m delighted the INTO OSU Student Success Services team has introduced this programme to help students throughout this process. The team informs students about available jobs and the application steps, and they also prepare them for their first day of work.”

Students enrolled in Jump Start will enjoy the following benefits:

An annual earning potential of up to $20,000

Enhanced interviewing and résumé skills

Individualised support from an INTO OSU staff member to help with the journey from submitting an application through to the first day at work on campus

Remote interviews in international students’ home country before travelling to the US

The potential to start a job during the first week at OSU

A job offer outlining the minimum expected salary for the year that may be used as part of proof-of-funding in the admissions process

Valuable work experience that will help students prepare for their post-graduation careers

A network of coworkers and supervisors who can act as professional references

A work environment within walking distance of on-campus housing and classes

A work environment that is flexible and designed to fit around students’ study schedules to help ensure their continued academic success

Samisha, a student from India, said: “I applied for an Amazon internship and had an interview. I took two weeks off from my on-campus job to prepare for the interview. I was successful, and after completing the internship, I now have a job offer to work at Amazon in Seattle after graduation. Working in the student job helped prepare me for the Amazon internship. Having a good mindset about work culture and having routine and discipline is very important.”

Ahmet, a student from Turkey, said: “I like the programme because it allows an undergraduate student to gain work experience while studying, and also provides financial support to an extent. The details of the programme were clearly explained to me. The interviewing process was also good as my interviewers were kind and helpful to me and their questions were well thought-out.”

A launch message was sent to approximately 1,700 graduate and undergraduate offer holders with an invitation to register for Jump Start. So far, 102 students have signed up.

INTO University Partnerships and Oregon State University (OSU) have been in a joint venture partnership for over 15 years. Formed in 2008 to expand OSU’s global reach, the partnership offers academic support and services to international students through direct entry and taught preparatory programmes in all undergraduate majors, as well as a wide range of graduate degrees at the University.

Students receive this additional layer of academic and personal support from the staff and faculty at the INTO OSU Centre – a vibrant educational hub located on the historic OSU campus. Since its inception, INTO OSU has helped over 11,900 international students from more than 155 countries achieve academic success in their chosen courses. INTO OSU-supported students have also gone on to represent all 11 of OSU’s academic colleges at the PhD level.

INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

Find out more about INTO’s Jump Start programme at education.intostudy.com/OSU-jump-start