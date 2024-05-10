INTO University Partnerships Broadens Access to US Universities for International Students

INTO University Partnerships, renowned for its global educational alliances, is enhancing its offerings by expanding supported direct entry routes for international students aiming for graduate and undergraduate programs in the US. This initiative provides additional support services designed to help international students succeed academically and culturally during their studies in the United States.
Supported direct entry programs facilitated by INTO enable international students to enrol in various US universities with the advantage of having dedicated support from INTO Centers based on campus. These services are tailored to align with the students’ academic and cultural needs, ensuring a smooth transition and successful university experience. The programs vary in duration from one semester to a full academic year, based on the student’s requirements and the partner university’s criteria.
- Direct Entry Status
- Dedicated advising and tutoring services
- Access to scholarships for the full duration of studies
- Dedicated support for visa process through INTO’s PASS program
- Opportunity to earn degree credits from day one
- Pre-arrival support, including assistance with housing and airport pickups