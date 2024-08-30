Finatical Celebrates First Anniversary: Empowering Young Adults Through Free Financial Education

Finatical, a complimentary financial education platform, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary, having launched in September 2023. Established by George Rinaldi, Finatical has made significant progress in enhancing financial literacy among young adults across the UK. This landmark not only acknowledges the platform’s accomplishments but also paves the way for future aspirations.

Since its inception, Finatical has been dedicated to tackling the widespread issue of financial jargon. Recognising the difficulties many encounter when trying to comprehend topics such as banking, investing, credit cards, and mortgages, Finatical has offered essential guidance to those in need of understanding and confidence. By providing free online guides, resources, and articles, Finatical simplifies intricate financial concepts, making them both accessible and relatable.

“The idea behind Finatical came from a training session on presentation skills at a former job,” explains George Rinaldi, Founder of Finatical. “I scribbled down ‘help young people understand finance’ on a piece of A4 paper. That’s how Finatical was born and became what it is today.”

Finatical’s mission is straightforward: to make financial education a universal language. With the help of a dedicated team of writers, Finatical ensures that its content is consistently of the highest standard, offering valuable insights that resonate with its audience.

“I want young adults to grow up to understand the world of finance, to be able to talk freely and openly about money,” George states. “In the UK, we have this taboo on speaking about these important topics, and I endeavour to help break down those barriers.”

As Finatical celebrates its first year, the platform is looking ahead to the future. By the close of 2025, Finatical aims to become a regular destination for students and young adults, whether through its website or social media platforms.

“My target is to work with charities, individuals, or otherwise, to help play our part in restructuring financial education,” George adds.

Finatical’s unwavering commitment to making financial education accessible and engaging is clear as the platform embarks on its second year. The platform’s achievements over the past year demonstrate its value, and the team at Finatical is eager to build on this momentum.

For further information, visit www.finatical.co.uk or contact mailto:george@finatical.co.uk.