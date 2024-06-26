Cardinal Pole Catholic School Celebrates Dual Shortlisting for TES Secondary School of the Year

Cardinal Pole Catholic School is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for the TES Secondary School of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. Being one of only eight schools nationwide to make the 2024 shortlist, and one of just two from London, this accomplishment highlights the staff’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education and the holistic development of their students.

Headteacher, Adam Hall, expressed his immense pride and gratitude, stating: “To be shortlisted twice in a row is an incredible honour! This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire school community. Our students, staff, parents, and governors have all contributed to making Cardinal Pole a beacon of educational excellence.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged on such a distinguished platform and will continue to drive for the very best outcomes for our students. Congratulations to all the schools who were at the awards ceremony last night – we are proud to be counted among such incredible learning communities. At Cardinal Pole, we will continue to drive for excellence in all that we do, and look forward to celebrating our students’ Post-16 and GCSE results in the Summer.”

The TES Secondary School of the Year Award celebrates schools that provide exceptional education and environments in which students thrive. Cardinal Pole Catholic School’s quality of education, combined with outstanding pastoral care and strong values of ‘Service, Opportunity, Aspiration, and Reward’, has consistently set the school apart.

Chair of Governors, Justin Madobuko, said: “To make the shortlist of eight schools last year was amazing, but to be shortlisted again this year is simply phenomenal. As an ex-student of this school myself, I am so proud to see how far our community has come. This recognition reaffirms the exceptional qualities that make Cardinal Pole Catholic School such a special place to learn and grow. Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in this incredible achievement.”

Head students, Shiphrah, Oyin, and Tommy added: “We are so pleased for our staff to receive this recognition, as they work so hard for us. There are so many opportunities for us to become the very best version of ourselves, and as student leaders we want to express our thanks for all the support and care we have received here.”

As Cardinal Pole celebrates this remarkable achievement, they remain committed to nurturing their students’ talents and guiding them towards a bright and successful future. Cardinal Pole looks forward to continuing their legacy of excellence and making a positive impact on their students’ lives and the wider community.