Regional Asbestos Presence in UK Homes Detailed in New Report

In a comprehensive new study by Asbestos Sampling, data from 5,338 samples analysed in 2023 reveals that homes in the East of England has the highest prevalence of asbestos in homes across the UK. Here, 38% of the samples tested positive, significantly above the national average of 30%. Following closely were the South East and South West regions, each with a 36% positivity rate, and Wales at 34%. On the opposite end, Northern Ireland exhibited the lowest rates of asbestos, with only 13% of samples testing positive. The East Midlands also showed lower prevalence, with a positivity rate of 21%. The samples, collected from a variety of materials including Artex, cement pipes, cement roofing, and floor tiles, indicated that cement roofing materials were particularly susceptible to asbestos contamination, with 64% testing positive. Conversely, insulation materials showed the lowest incidence of asbestos, with only 2% testing positive. Stephen Roche, co-founder of Asbestos Sampling, commented on the significance of these findings: “Our analysis of materials tested for asbestos during 2023 shows significant regional variations, with the East of England emerging as the region most likely to have asbestos present. That said, asbestos remains a concern for the health of individuals up and down the UK, serving as a stark reminder of the need to be vigilant for its presence. We would encourage anyone due to undertake work on a property which could contain asbestos to get an asbestos survey carried out before that work commences.” Tom Yates, co-founder, further emphasized the caution needed when dealing with potential asbestos: “We are unsure of the reason behind the regional variations. The data being presented in our findings is restricted to samples submitted to us and may not be an accurate representation of the whole industry. As such, assumptions should never be made with materials which could contain asbestos, regardless of which region they are found – Always have suspect materials tested before working on them.” For additional information, refer to the report available at https://www.asbestos-sampling.com/blogs/articles/asbestos-testing-insights-2023.