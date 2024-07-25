Radiant Blinds Introduces New Free-Standing Commercial Pergola Range

Radiant Blinds and Awnings, renowned for its expertise in outdoor shading solutions, has launched a new line of commercial free-standing Pergolas. These state-of-the-art structures offer businesses flexible and high-quality options to enhance their outdoor spaces with stylish shading and shelter.

The free-standing Pergolas by Radiant Blinds and Awnings are designed to cover open spaces independently, without the need for wall attachments, making them a versatile choice suitable for different budgets. The range includes simple louvred roof systems operated by remote control, as well as advanced models featuring integrated LED lights, heaters, and optional drop-down screens or sliding doors. These systems can be interconnected to extend coverage, seamlessly accommodating larger areas.

Constructed with steel-reinforced aluminium side channels, these Pergolas can span up to 7 metres wide and 4.5 metres deep. The side channels feature a drainage system that efficiently directs water to a designated downpipe. Some models are engineered to handle snow loads, making them adaptable to various climates.

One of the standout features of these Pergolas is their ability to provide effective shading from the midday and late afternoon sun, particularly when combined with optional screens. This makes them ideal for outdoor dining or workspaces. The systems are equipped with sensors for sun, wind, and rain, which enable automatic adjustments according to weather conditions. For example, when rain is detected, the louvres close automatically, ensuring protection without manual effort.

Radiant Blinds and Awnings emphasises the necessity of a sturdy base for Pergola installation, collaborating with builders, landscape gardeners, and ground works teams to ensure proper installation. The company also provides recommendations for electricians when additional power is required for heating, screens, or lighting.

Customers can select from various customisation options, including:

LED lights in the roof or legs

RGB lighting

Different frame colours

Glass or wooden sliding doors

Motorised drop-down screens

Remote-controlled heaters

Radiant Blinds and Awnings is committed to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. The team is ready to assist clients in choosing the perfect Pergola system to suit their specific requirements.

For more information or to discuss specific project needs, contact Radiant Blinds and Awnings at:

Radiant Blinds Ltd

101 Ewell Road

Surbiton, Surrey

KT6 6AH

United Kingdom

Tel: 0208 390 875