Kier Collaborates with Jack Parsons for International Youth Day

In a dynamic new partnership, Kier has joined forces with the ‘UK’s Chief Youth Officer’, Jack Parsons, to inspire and motivate the next generation on International Youth Day, focusing on careers in construction.

Kier, a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group, is committed to investing in the future workforce by partnering with Jack Parsons and Youth Media (a division of Youth Group) on their successful content format, ‘Circle’.

Circle featured five inspiring young individuals from within the Kier organisation, who were interviewed by the UK’s Chief Youth Officer, discussing the appeal of careers in construction and the vast opportunities available to the next generation.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has reported a growing interest among young people in pursuing careers within the UK construction industry, noting a “45% increase in annual traffic” to their website, with 33% of visitors being under 18. Source

This underscores the importance of showcasing career opportunities in construction, as conveyed directly by the young professionals who experience it daily.

By leveraging Youth Group’s extensive community of 1.8 million members, Kier and Youth Media can promote these opportunities to a large audience of young people considering their career options, highlighting why construction could be the ideal choice for them.

Jack Parsons is dedicated to partnering with organisations that genuinely care about the next generation, and Kier is undoubtedly one of those brands.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jack Parsons on the Circle initiative,” said Louisa Finlay, Chief People Officer for Kier. “At Kier, we are committed to supporting the next generation of talent and showcasing the vast number of opportunities in construction. This collaboration allows us to shift perceptions about what we do, highlighting that construction is open for everyone.

“Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of young people by providing them with the awareness of the opportunities we have and showcase the support we have on offer to pursue a meaningful and rewarding career at Kier.”

Through this collaboration, Kier will highlight the remarkable young talent and the career opportunities available across its sites, depots, and offices throughout the UK.

“We are incredibly excited to team up with the fantastic team at Kier on our successful format known as Circle’,” said Leon Marseglia, Chief Executive Officer of Youth Group. “This collaboration on International Youth Day enables us to highlight the fantastic career opportunities on offer for young people thinking about careers.”

You can find out more about Kier on our website.