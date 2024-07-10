Kawneer’s KWD92 UT+: Transforming Passive House Design

Kawneer establishes a new benchmark with the introduction of its Passive House window product, offering a modular and flexible approach to window design.

Leading architectural aluminium products provider, Kawneer, is unveiling the revolutionary Passive House window, the new KWD92 UT+.

Designed with energy efficiency at the forefront, the KWD92 UT+ will aid architects, specifiers, installers, and contractors in redefining building design and their approach to Passive House compliance, aiming for net-zero-ready buildings optimised for a reduced carbon footprint.

Fully certified to the latest Passive House standards, the KWD92 UT+ sets a new benchmark by reducing the amount of insulating foam inside the system by 70% compared to other Passive House window systems.

Maria Morgan, UK Product Manager at Kawneer, states: “With the launch of the KWD92 UT+ window, we’re committed to sustainable solutions that support great environments, provide excellent thermal performance and minimise costs, manufacturing time and materials.

“Crucially, the thermal performance of the KWD92 UT+ is designed for Passive House applications and the goal of creating thermally efficient and comfortable buildings that use minimal energy for heating and cooling.”

The Passive House standard adopts a whole-building approach with clear, measured targets focused on high-quality construction, superior thermal products, and robust thermal bridging, all certified and tested through quality assurance processes.

KWD92 UT+ establishes a new standard for Passive Window Systems.

“Passive House is only part of the KWD92 UT+ story,” continues Maria Morgan. “Our focus on innovation in façade design is relentless. With KWD92 UT+, we’re reshaping how you can achieve Passive House performance with no foam within the thermal cavity. Also, thanks to our patented thermal break technology, the KWD92 UT+ can achieve a thermal performance of 1.1W/m2K with double glazing, adding further cost savings which can be significant to the project.”

Maria Morgan further explains: “This product is so groundbreaking that the KWD92 UT+ will be the new platform basis for all our future product platforms, for doors and windows. We are adopting the performance across our product range and, by using the platform as our primary basis, we can introduce a more modular approach, where products can share elements from each other to create a more flexible approach to façade design and fabrication. With KWD92 UT+, we’re considering product design across the full supply chain, from design aesthetics and performance to product fabrication and installation. As ever, we’re delivering product innovation and engineering built on a 100-year legacy of façade knowledge and experience.”

Designed with the fabricator in mind, trials with some of our dedicated fabricators have shown that there is an opportunity to manufacture the KWD92 UT+ product 30% faster than Kawneer’s current range.

The new KWD92 UT+ product also initiates a new collaborative approach with Winkhaus, a leading manufacturer of high-security locking systems for doors and windows, offering a premium product range, from lift lever locks to automatic and electronic locks. The KWD92 UT+ features their innovative aluPilot tilt-turn system, enabling aluminium fabricators to manufacture and assemble windows much faster.

Maria Morgan adds: “We have complemented this innovative approach by including our new corner assembly and pre-set gasket strategy to the system. Together, these combined features help our UK fabricator network manufacture windows at least 30% faster than standard systems.”

Alastair Wheeler, Aluminium Systems Manager at Winkhaus UK, commented: “Our collaboration with Kawneer has been built on a foundation of excellent technical and commercial understanding. The coordination and teamwork have been very successful, and we are delighted to be involved in helping bring this new market-leading Passive House solution to market.”

New beginnings and a new product naming convention

Reflecting Kawneer’s pursuit of continuous improvement, the KWD92 UT+ window marks the company’s first use of a new and informative product naming strategy. The new name represents the following:

K represents Kawneer.

WD represents a window product.

92 represents the window depth in ‘mm’.

UT+ stands for Ultra Thermal+ (our highest thermal performance).

