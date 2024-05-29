GCS Cabins Provides Bespoke Solutions for New Sutton Sea Cadets Training Facilities

Long Eaton-based modular and portable building supplier GCS Cabins has delivered new training facilities for the Sutton Sea Cadets. GCS Cabins supplied and installed a jackleg cabin adjacent to the Sea Cadets’ existing building in the London Borough of Sutton.

The Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) is a nationwide charity youth organisation open to all young people aged 9-18. SCC promotes the development of young people to achieve their physical, intellectual, and social potential through nautical-themed activities based on the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy.

Training activities include learning to sail, catering for a crew, marine engineering, first aid, and playing in the Sea Cadet Band. Activities are led by friendly leaders who build confidence and resourcefulness in the cadets, helping them become well-prepared to face life’s challenges.

The Sutton Sea Cadets is a self-funded organisation keen to offer more training facilities to young people in their area. To create additional training space, GCS Cabins provided several building options, including a jackleg cabin that was perfect for the Sutton Sea Cadets’ needs and within budget.

Jade Sheppard, Senior Account Manager at GCS Cabins, said: “After the customer selected the building, we arranged a site visit to assess delivery challenges and devise a plan. Careful measurement dictated that an 8-wheel rigid HIAB could pass through the restricted access. We also arranged for the removal of the grass verge, which freed up the site for the new building.”

The Sutton Sea Cadets now have a brand-new training space to educate the cadets in a range of activities. The space is finished in an external colour chosen by them to reflect their branding.

Ron Smith from Sutton Sea Cadets said: “From the offset, GCS demonstrated an understanding that we needed to explore our options to ensure we secured the best option to meet the needs of our new RMCD, not only including which cabin, but value for the funds we had available and, for us, the challenges of the delivery to a difficult site. While working in collaboration with GCS, they demonstrated a high level of professionalism, support, patience, and a full understanding of what we were looking to achieve.”