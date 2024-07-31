Zan Life Coaching and Andover Mind Partner for ‘Care for Carers’ Workshop

Suzanne Jenkins, the award-winning Founder of Zan Life Coaching, Amazon best-selling Co-Author, and podcast host, will lead a six-week workshop for Andover Mind, starting on 6th August.

This initiative is tailored for carers of individuals with Dementia and Alzheimer’s across Hampshire, addressing the urgent need for mental health and wellbeing support for caregivers, who are increasingly strained in the post-COVID landscape.

The ‘Care For Carers’ online workshop will take place from 6th August to 10th September, offering six weekly sessions of an hour and a half each. This free support targets unpaid carers in Hampshire, typically caring for family members, allowing them to participate without needing to travel or leave their dependents.

Suzanne Jenkins, celebrated for her significant contributions to life coaching and mental health advocacy, brings over 15 years of experience to this workshop. Her focus is on empowering carers to prioritise their own wellbeing, enabling them to continue delivering high-quality care for their loved ones. The workshop will include practical exercises, mindfulness techniques, and strategies to build resilience and promote self-care. Among the techniques are self-care plans, challenging negative thoughts, shifting perceptions, meditation, mindfulness, and gratitude journalling.

The ‘Care For Carers’ workshop forms part of Andover Mind’s broader mission to support mental health within the community. By collaborating with Suzanne Jenkins, they aim to offer carers the necessary guidance and support to manage their roles with more ease and confidence. Such collaborations, leveraging professional expertise, are essential in the current economic climate for charities, especially following financial cuts in 2023 after council-funded workshops were held in 2022.

Recent data highlight the critical need for such support. According to Carers UK’s 2023 “State of Caring” report, over 70% of UK carers have seen a decline in their mental health, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional and physical toll of caring for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s is profound, with many carers experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout. This underlines the importance of providing carers with the tools and support they need to maintain their wellbeing.

Suzanne Jenkins remarked, “As the care profession faces unprecedented challenges, initiatives like this workshop are vital. They provide a lifeline for carers, ensuring they are not left to cope alone with the significant demands placed upon them.”

“Participants are assured of an enriching experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge to enhance their wellbeing and sustain their caregiving roles effectively.”

For more information on the workshop and to register, contact Andover Mind at enquiries@andovermind.org.uk or phone 01264 332297.