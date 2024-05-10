Twain Capital Acquires The Butcher’s Block Aspen in Strategic Partnership

On May 1st, Twain Capital successfully acquired The Butcher’s Block Aspen, an iconic specialty food store established in 1973 in Aspen, CO. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the continued evolution of the store known for its high-quality meats, seafood, and gourmet foods.

The Butcher’s Block Aspen is renowned for its selection of aged steaks, fresh seafood, poultry, and fine foods such as charcuterie, caviar, cheese, and chocolates. Additionally, the store offers a beloved assortment of daily-prepared deli sandwiches, salads, soups, and hot dishes.

Under the new ownership, General Manager Marty Voller, along with the shop’s long-serving team members, will spearhead the transition into the future. Voller commented on the store’s commitment to its community roots, stating, “We are going to rededicate ourselves to being Aspen’s premier butcher shop and we’re going to do everything in our power to support our local people, businesses, charities, and community. We’re going to fight to keep Aspen the special place we’ve loved calling home since 1973. Thank you for your continued patronage and keep an eye out for the return of local’s specials and seasonal events.”

With Twain Capital’s backing, The Butcher’s Block Aspen is set to enhance its services further by expanding its online ordering capabilities, as well as its catering and gift basket services, aiming to reach a wider audience while maintaining its traditional charm.