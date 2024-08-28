The Vanquish Group Expands Global Presence with New Hong Kong Office

The Vanquish Group is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Hong Kong, marking the company’s second international expansion this year. This strategic development follows the successful inauguration of the Sydney office in June and is in line with The Vanquish Group’s ongoing commitment to global growth and delivering exceptional services.

Earlier this year, Michael Chandler, Chief Operating Officer of The Vanquish Group, publicly outlined the company’s bold plan to establish operations in two new countries by the close of 2024. With the inauguration of the Hong Kong office, the company is well on course to achieve this objective, further strengthening its foothold in the Asia-Pacific region. The Hong Kong office will provide a comprehensive suite of services across The Vanquish Group’s three core pillars: Security, Intelligence, and Education.

This expansion forms part of a broader phase of rapid growth, marking the second of at least two new international offices planned for this year. The Hong Kong office is another crucial step in The Vanquish Group’s global strategy, extending all services currently offered in the UK and Australia to clients across Asia.

“Hong Kong is a vital market for us as we continue to grow our global operations. This office will allow us to better serve our clients in Asia and provide a strategic base for further expansion in the region,” stated Michael Chandler, COO of The Vanquish Group.

The Hong Kong office will deliver a full range of services, including close protection, technical surveillance countermeasures, and customised intelligence solutions. Additionally, The Vanquish Group will offer its renowned training programmes, ensuring that clients across Asia receive the same high level of service that The Vanquish Group is known for in the UK and Australia.

This announcement coincides with the 13th anniversary of The Vanquish Group, a notable milestone in the company’s history. Over the past 13 years, The Vanquish Group has evolved from a single office to a global leader in security and intelligence services, establishing a robust presence across multiple continents.

As The Vanquish Group continues to extend its global reach, further announcements are anticipated before the end of the year. With TSCM International already active in Australia, the company’s next strategic move is eagerly awaited by both industry observers and clients.

For further details about The Vanquish Group and its services, please visit https://Bodyguard-Services.com/bodyguard-services-hong-kong.