The Foot Factory Marches Forward, Achieving 100,000 Registered Customers

The Foot Factory, a leading ecommerce platform for footwear and apparel, is delighted to announce the registration of its 100,000th customer since launching its revamped website.

This significant milestone coincides with another remarkable feat: the shipment of over 300,000 pairs of shoes to customers in 84 countries around the globe.

In addition to its strong online presence, The Foot Factory operates a 5,000 square foot retail store in Lisburn Square, located in the heart of the city.

In 2023, the Lisburn-based company also celebrated being the largest retailer of Crocs and Salt-Water Sandals in Ireland.

“We are thrilled to reach 100,000 registered customers. This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team’s hard work and our wonderful customers’ loyalty. We look forward to continuing our journey, welcoming new and returning customers and reaching new heights in years to come.” said Director Garth Wylie.

The Foot Factory is an authorised retailer of leading brands including Carhartt WIP, UGG, New Balance, Napapijri, ROKA, Saucony, and Sperry, with many new brands set to be introduced in the next six months.

Whether shopping online or visiting their spacious store in Lisburn, The Foot Factory is the ideal destination for stylish and comfortable footwear.

Join the excitement and become a part of The Foot Factory’s ever-expanding community. Here’s to the next 100,000 customers and beyond!