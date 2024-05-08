The Agency Creative Spurs Growth with New Clean Energy Accounts

The Agency Creative, a prominent branding and design agency located in South Manchester, has kicked off the financial year with notable growth, thanks to new account wins from clients in the clean energy and sustainable fuels sectors.

Operating from their base in Altrincham, the agency’s skilled in-house creative team has been instrumental in helping various businesses establish their brand identities and articulate their unique value propositions.

Nick Birch, Managing Director, stated:

“I am delighted that we have developed our client base this year through creative presentation work, website design and animated infographics for clients operating in the ‘clean energy’ space. We typically help organisations communicate to internal departments, stakeholders and externally to customers and partners.

Recent account wins have included a client involved in the development of sustainable aviation fuels and another pioneering the provision of SMR’s (small nuclear reactors), an initiative that was the subject of a £30m UK government competition.

“It is very rewarding and exciting for us to be working with some international organisations that are spearheading the green revolution in this country and creating positive change for the future.

Nick further commented, “We have a great capacity for agility and scaling operations to meet our clients’ needs. The combination of our sector experience and creative talent means we can continue to build on that for the foreseeable future.”

For more information about The Agency Creative, visit www.theagencycreative.co.uk or contact Nick Birch, Managing Director, via email: nick@theagencycreative.co.uk