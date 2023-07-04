Survey Reveals Lack of Awareness Among UK’s Young People Regarding Available Career Guidance

Youth Group, a prominent youth employment organisation with a membership exceeding 1.7 million, has released new statistics highlighting the alarming extent to which young individuals lack access to the essential support and guidance required to successfully embark on their careers and navigate the turbulent job market in the UK.

According to a recent study conducted by Youth Group, three-fifths (63%) of 18–25-year-olds remain oblivious to the current availability of career advice tailored to their needs. Additionally, nearly half (48%) of these young individuals feel that their access to crucial career guidance is limited.

These findings coincide with the eagerly awaited launch of Season 3 of ‘My Duvet Flip: The Careers Show for Young People,’ hosted by the UK’s Chief Youth Officer, Jack Parsons.

Season 3 of ‘My Duvet Flip’ receives support from returning Season 2 partners Aviva & EY, who are now joined by leading UK jobs platform Totaljobs.

The latest season, premiering on July 1, 2023, can be viewed on LinkedIn, Youth Space, TikTok, and YouTube.

Youth Group’s released figures unveil a significant gap between the available guidance and the requirements of young job seekers. The majority of young people aged 16 to 24 are simply unaware of the existing career advice resources at their disposal. Furthermore, 48% of respondents expressed frustration at the limited access to advice when attempting to utilise these resources.

In response to the evident dearth in careers guidance, ‘My Duvet Flip: The Careers Show for Young People’ returns this July with its highly anticipated third season.

Supported by returning partners Aviva and EY, Season 3 introduces a brand new partnership with Totaljobs, a leading UK recruitment solutions provider and part of the global digital recruitment platform, The StepStone Group.

Totaljobs is acutely aware of the significant challenges faced by young people in the UK. Their own report on the nation’s future talent, released in October 2022, revealed that 48% of 16-18 year olds believed they were not receiving adequate career advice at school.

Drawing upon their extensive 20 years of experience in helping individuals find the most suitable jobs based on their life circumstances, Totaljobs aims to empower and inspire the youth of the UK. Through this partnership with ‘My Duvet Flip,’ Season 3, presented by the UK’s Chief Youth Officer Jack Parsons, will continue to engage in upfront and candid conversations with global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and politicians. The show delves into their career journeys, extracting valuable tips and advice for viewers based on their experiences. Moreover, the series provides insights into the motivations that drive these leaders to succeed and what inspires them to approach each day with a positive mindset.

The second season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ featured an impressive lineup of guests, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Debbie Hewitt (FA Chairman), Sebastian Dettmers (CEO of The Stepstone Group), and Matt Brittin (President of Google Europe).

Season Two garnered a remarkable 9 million views and generated over eight times the engagement compared to the previous season.

Expressing his excitement, Jack Parsons, CEO of Youth Group and the UK’s Chief Youth Officer, stated, “I’m thrilled to present the third season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ and share the motivational and honest conversations I’ve had the privilege to experience with some of Britain’s most successful business leaders, including Sebastian from The Stepstone Group. The

podcast aims to support the millions of young people across the UK and empower them to achieve their goals.”

Sebastian Dettmers, CEO of The Stepstone Group, remarked, “I am proud that Totaljobs will now be a partner of ‘My Duvet Flip’ for the 3rd season. Earlier this year, I was a guest on ‘My Duvet Flip’ and had the opportunity to meet Jack in person. I was truly inspired by his mission to be a source of inspiration and support for young people in the world of work. This aligns perfectly with what we do at The Stepstone Group and at Totaljobs, where we strive to help everyone find the right job.”

Phoebe Barter, Group Brand Director of Aviva, added, “I’m proud that Aviva will partner with My Duvet Flip for another season. The range of issues Jack and his guests address — from mental health and student pressures to career uncertainty and the cost of living — are truly significant to me and my colleagues at Aviva. We are committed to assisting individuals in resolving their financial challenges. Youth Group’s research reveals that three out of five young people are unaware of the career advice available to them, so we are eager to ensure that the experiences of our own colleagues contribute to helping young people who listen to this inspirational podcast.”

Having already received multiple accolades, including being recognised as LinkedIn’s ‘Top Voice for Young People’ and ‘Top 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch,’ Jack Parsons hopes that the second season of ‘My Duvet Flip’ will inspire young individuals across the UK to recognise and fulfill their potential.