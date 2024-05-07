SOLARAP™: The Revolutionary Barrier Fabric Designed to Mimic Human Skin Cells

In an innovative stride towards advanced protective materials, a UK company has introduced SOLARAP™, a new fabric engineered to mimic the protective functions of human skin against UV radiation. This material is especially designed to safeguard vaccines and medicines from the detrimental effects of solar exposure.

Thomas Hunt, CEO of TLX Insulation Ltd, elaborates on the breakthrough: “After two years of dedicated research and development our team have come up with a new concept in solar barrier material that we will be using to protect vaccines. Despite being just 0.5mm thick, SOLARAP™ nano-pores boast a remarkable surface area of 35.3 m2/g, equivalent to eight football pitches. These minute circular pores form an effective barrier to ultra-violet by scattering and absorbing incoming radiation.”

The development of SOLARAP™ included practical tests under the extreme conditions of Australia’s outback, allowing researchers to fine-tune its protective qualities in real-life settings.

Alice Harrop, Senior Scientist at TLX Insulation Ltd, further details the functionality: “Protecting medicines and vaccines from shock temperature increases is challenging due to the diverse spectrum of solar radiation. These waves vary in intensity and angle of attack, influenced by atmospheric conditions and the sun’s position. SOLARAP™ adapts accordingly, working harder as temperatures rise.”